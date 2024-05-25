Outlaws Pummel Warriors to Emerge Winner of Flag Football Community Cup

Outlaws Athletics last Saturday emerged winners of the Flag Football Community Cup, beating Warriors 80-47 in the finals at the Meadow Hall, Lekki.

The Outlaws Athletics, who had won all their games since the commencement of the Community Cup in classic display outclassed their opponent to record an unprecedented 80 points.

Speaking after the game, the co-owner of the Outlaws, Ized Uanikhehi, said they have been able to achieve their first target and that’s winning the Community Bowl with the next target beating the winner of the regular season, the Spartans.

According to her, what has been working for the team is the close-knit between all the players as nobody is inferior to another. “In our team we are family. We interact with each other well, we have everyone’s back, everybody is watching out for another,” she said.”

“Looking at some team, when there is a mistake, they take a go at the culprit, but we don’t do that to our team, we believe that if somebody makes a mistake they can come back from that mistake and get a win.

We ensure that we understand mistakes and then we look out for the team members so that they can do better the next time.

We are looking forward to playing the Spartans who are the winners of the last Season X as we have already won the Community Cup.”

On his part, captain of the losing side-Warriors Flag Football, Chuku Godswill, admitted that the best team won, while calling on people to watch out for his team ahead of the regular season later in the year.