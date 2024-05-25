Cormode Cancer Champions Club Launched in Secondary Schools

The Cormode Cancer Foundation has announced the launch of the Cormode Cancer Champions Club, an innovative initiative aimed at Nigerian secondary schools.

A statement yesterday, explained that the programme seeks government support to ensure its success and sustainability.



Dr. Denise Ejoh, a distinguished cancer survivor and the driving force behind the Cormode Cancer Foundation, emphasised the significance of this initiative.

“As a survivor, I understand firsthand the importance of early education about cancer to remove the stigma surrounding it. By educating our children, we can foster a more informed and compassionate society,” she said.

The Cormode Cancer Champions Club would offer comprehensive education on cancer, addressing the disease from its medical aspects to the social implications.



“A vital component of the curriculum is grief education, recognising that where cancer is present, there is often the potential for loss. Teaching students about grief will equip them with the skills to handle such experiences with sensitivity and resilience,” the statement added.

This programme was launched in partnership with the CEO of the I Am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative, Mrs. Noni Okocha.



Okocha is the author of educational books tailored specifically for the Cormode Cancer Champions Club. “By providing our youth with the right knowledge and tools, we can empower them to become proactive health advocates and compassionate individuals in their communities,” Okocha stated.

“We call upon the Nigerian government to support this initiative, recognising its potential to make a significant impact on the health and well-being of our youth. With governmental backing, the Cormode Cancer Champions Club can reach more schools and, ultimately, more students, fostering a generation that is knowledgeable about cancer and equipped to handle its challenges,” she added.



The Cormode Cancer Champions Club welcomes students from all backgrounds to join in its mission. By uniting as champions in the fight against cancer, students have the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of those touched by the disease .Join us in this crucial endeavour to educate and empower our children, ensuring a brighter, healthier future for all.