World Athletics Installs Air  Quality Sensor  at NIS

As part of efforts by the World Athlectics Governing body to address air pollution in urban areas and improve physical activity, an Air quality Sensor has been installed at the National Institute for Sports in Lagos.

The Installation was supervised by the Project Officer of Nilayo Sports Management, Otonye Iworima.

According to her “Running for clean air is a project brought to Lagos by World Athletics and funded by the Clean Air Fund, a global body committed to tackling air pollution. The project objective is to adress air pollution in urban areas and advocate for physical activity.

“We will measure hyper- local air quality and share the data in large awareness campaign, using Acess Bank Lagos Marathon as the key platform to leverage existing running communities, spark positive transformations within cities and increase awareness of air quality issues. The project is now in its preparation phase with an official start planned for August 2024,” observed Iworima .

She said ” The sensor was temporarily installed at the Eko Atlantic City for the Lagos City Marathon, but was moved to the NIS due to its urban clean training area where the air quality can be monitored for the project. This is an area where a community of physically active people people train and is accessible to all.”

Speaking after the Installation, the Institute’s Registrar, Mr Belmond Benson who represented the Director-General Professor Olawale Moronkola said he was excited as this gesture symbolized the beginning of a long lasting relationship which will bring immense benefits to sports. “As a research and training Institute, this move is a welcome development. We look to forward to building a lasting relationship with World Athletics.

“We hope to use this as a stepping stone to explore other areas of collaboration,” the Registrar concluded.