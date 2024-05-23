  • Thursday, 23rd May, 2024

World Athletics Installs Air  Quality Sensor  at NIS

As part of efforts  by the World Athlectics Governing body to address  air pollution  in urban areas and improve  physical  activity, an Air quality Sensor  has been installed at the National Institute for Sports in Lagos.

The Installation  was supervised  by the  Project Officer of Nilayo Sports Management,  Otonye Iworima.

According  to her “Running for clean  air is a project brought to Lagos  by World  Athletics  and funded by the Clean Air Fund, a global body committed to  tackling  air pollution. The project  objective is to adress air pollution  in urban areas  and advocate for physical  activity.

“We will measure hyper- local air quality and share the data in large awareness  campaign,  using Acess Bank Lagos Marathon as the key platform  to leverage  existing  running  communities, spark positive transformations within  cities and increase awareness  of air quality issues. The project is now in its preparation phase with an official start  planned for August 2024,” observed Iworima .

She said ” The sensor  was temporarily  installed at the  Eko  Atlantic City for the Lagos City Marathon,  but was moved to the  NIS due to its urban clean training  area  where the air quality can be monitored for the project. This is an area where a community of  physically  active people  people train and is accessible to all.”

Speaking  after  the Installation,  the Institute’s  Registrar, Mr Belmond Benson  who represented the Director-General Professor  Olawale  Moronkola  said he was excited as this gesture symbolized the beginning  of a long lasting relationship  which will bring immense  benefits to sports.  “As a research and training  Institute, this move is  a welcome development. We look to forward to building a lasting relationship with  World Athletics.

“We hope to use this as a stepping  stone to explore  other areas of collaboration,” the Registrar concluded.

