Osoba to Chair Opening Ceremony of Lagos/Ogun Multi-Sector Int’l Trade Fair 

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Elder statesman and former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba has accepted to chair the opening ceremony of the forthcoming Lagos/Ogun Multi-Sector International Trade Fair slated to be held from August 15-17, 2024 at OPIC Event Centre, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

Aremo Osoba, whose professional and political life transverse Lagos and Ogun states, was a two-time governor of the Gateway state from January 1992 to November 1993 and later from May 1999 to May 2003, is a living legend and godfather of the journalism profession in Nigeria as well as a dominant figure in its political landscape.

His long and highly rewarding career in journalism started in Lagos, about 60 years ago when he began working with the Daily Times of Nigeria in 1964 as a trainee reporter covering crime stories and by 1966, he was the diplomatic correspondent of the newspaper. He became its news editor in 1968, deputy editor of the Sunday Times in 1971 and deputy editor of the Daily Times in 1972.

In August 1975, Olusegun Osoba became the editor of the Daily Times of Nigeria, he left the firm in November 1975 to take up the task of General Manager at the Ilorin-based Nigerian Herald. He returned to the Daily Times in 1984 as its managing director.

An Internationally recognized journalist, he worked as the Nigerian correspondent for the British Broadcasting Corporation, The Times of London, Newsweek Magazine, and United Press International News Agency.

He is the chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism and was a member of the executive board of the International Press Institute representing Black Africa from 1984 to 1992.

He was a member of the Nigerian Constituent Assembly in 1988. He is also a member of the Commonwealth Press Union, London and the Nigerian Union of Journalists.

A highly revered journalist, Osoba is recognized as a pioneer in Nigerian journalism and political circles. He is decorated for his contributions to the development of Nigeria through journalism as well as his involvement in politics which has inspired many young journalists and politicians, he holds the national honours of Commander of the Niger.

He is also the Akinrogun of Egbaland, Aremo Awujale of Ijebuland, Araba of Yewaland among several other chieftaincy titles and has been meritoriously honoured in Nigeria’s journalism circle with a Lifetime Achievements Award at the annual Celebrity Media Awards in 2004 including many other recognitions.