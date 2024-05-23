Noble Ground Unveils Pleasant Hills Estate

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Noble Ground, a real estate development company, has unveiled its latest project known as Pleasant Hills Estate.

According to the MD/CEO of Noble Ground, Engr. Olajide Dosunmu, “Pleasant Hills Estate is where urban living meets serene surroundings. It is actually on a hill and presents a lovely view of the surroundings.”

Nestled along Apena Otere Road, opposite Christopher University on the bustling Lagos-Ibadan expressway, this dynamic development is just a 40-minute drive from vibrant Ikeja, Lagos. Envisioned to host approximately 500 homes upon completion, Pleasant Hills is meticulously designed to harmonize residential, commercial, public, and recreational spaces. With lush greenery interspersed throughout, residents can enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Boasting paved roads, underground stormwater drainage, electrification, and perimeter fencing, Pleasant Hills promises not just homes and serviced plots but a secure and enriching community experience.

He said, “As a suburban community, Pleasant Hills offer prospective investors the chance to purchase land or homes at accessible prices. As the community develops, property values rise swiftly, ensuring a promising investment. Currently, land parcels start from N8.2 million, while homes are available from N35.9 million, presenting an enticing opportunity for those seeking value and growth.

“Purchasing in Pleasant Hills Estate is a streamlined process designed for your convenience. Begin by visiting our website www. Noblegrounds.ng or our office in ikeja and explore our available properties, ranging from land parcels to beautifully crafted homes. “Once you’ve found your ideal property, simply reach out to our dedicated sales team to express your interest and schedule a viewing. During your visit, our knowledgeable staff will guide you through the features and amenities of your chosen property, ensuring all your questions are answered. If you decide to proceed with the purchase, we’ll assist you every step of the way, from completing necessary paperwork to facilitating payment arrangements. For added peace of mind, we offer flexible financing options tailored to suit your needs, making homeownership in Pleasant Hills Estate more accessible than ever. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or a seasoned investor, our team is committed to making your purchasing experience seamless and rewarding. Get ready to embark on your journey to owning a piece of this vibrant community.

“Our dedicated team members are here to help you with any questions you may have regarding Pleasant Hills Estate.

“We offer homeownership with Pleasant Hills Estate in collaboration with Gateway Mortgage Bank. Our relationship offers tailored mortgage solutions, ensuring flexibility and convenience. Contact us today to learn more about how we can help you achieve your homeownership goals.

“Here are the prices at Pleasant Hills Estate: 350m2 land parcel: N7 million; 550m2 land parcel: N10.2 million; Modern 3-bedroom detached bungalow: Shell option: starts from N35.8 million; completely finished: starts from N49.8 million; 4-bedroom detached duplex with BQ: Shell option: N64.9 million; completely finished: N88.6 million.”

He noted that the shell option includes a completed exterior with accessories and painting, while the interior has cement plaster. “For homes we offer flexible payment terms of 3 to 5 years for those who prefer to pay over a period,” he said.