Troost Ekong Foundation Announces Partnership with Propel Sports Africa

The Troost Ekong Foundation has announced a partnership to have Propel Sports Africa as its official broadcast streaming partner.

In a statement the foundation floated by the Super Eagles captain, William Troost Ekong said, “The Troost Ekong Foundation is pleased to announce a collaborative partnership with Propel Sports Africa, a leading sports media company.

This partnership will see Propel Sports Africa, along with its affiliate African Sport Network (ASN), become the official streaming and broadcast partner for the Troost Ekong Foundation activities and event”.

Ekong personally expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “I have been incredibly impressed by Propel Sport’s NPFL Live streaming platform.

The ability for Nigerians, both domestically and abroad, to easily access their own top league through NPFL live and ASN represents a significant step forward for Nigerian football fans. This aligns perfectly with the Troost Ekong Foundation’s mission of providing a platform and educational opportunities for aspiring young Nigerian footballers.”

The Troost Ekong Foundation will officially be launched on June 2nd at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo with a celebrity football game, kicking off at 4:00 PM.

The event will feature current and former Super Eagles players, along with appearances by various celebrities.

“This exciting game will be produced by Propel Sports Africa and streamed live in Nigeria on the NPFL live platform and globally on the African Sports Network. William Troost-Ekong has also agreed to explore possibilities of working with the Propel Sports Africa team in encouraging the worldwide streaming of NPFL matches”, the statement added.

“This partnership perfectly embodies our reasons for entering the Nigerian market,” said Basil Kabbani, Chairman of Propel Sports Africa. “We are dedicated to supporting Nigerian youth, and aligning with William and his foundation represents an ideal opportunity to achieve this goal.”

Propel Sports Africa holds the broadcast streaming rights to matches of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) with 10 cameras deployed across the 20 NPFL venues.