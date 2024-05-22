TGI Group Collaborates to Tackle Hunger, Donates Food to Support CWC Initiative

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group reaffirms its dedication to corporate responsibility with a new partnership aimed at tackling hunger and fostering entrepreneurship.

At the investiture ceremony of Dame Marie Fatayi-Williams as the new President of CWC, held in Lagos, Head of Corporate Communication at TGI Group, Rafiat Gawat emphasised the organisation’s commitment to ending hunger and empowering communities.

She stated, “As part of our contribution to CWC’s impactful work, we are proud to announce our monthly donation of food items from our organization to their food bank project, through our TGI Cares Foundation. This gesture reflects the alignment between our Foundation’s goals and the CWC’s humanitarian mission. Through its foundation, TGI Cares, one of the leading contributors to the Nigerian economy announces a strategic collaboration with the Cosmopolitan Women’s Club (CWC) to support their outreach efforts through food donations.”

Gawat highlighted TGI Group’s business values, stating, “Food is at the heart of our portfolio, and our foundation, TGI Cares, is dedicated to addressing both existential and situational hunger while promoting empowerment.” She further emphasized the organization’s global reach, showcasing its extensive food product line, which includes Big Bull Rice, Terra Seasoning Cubes, and Golden Terra Soya Oil.

Marie Fatayi-Williams expressed her gratitude for the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to collaborate with TGI Group on this mission to provide hope for tomorrow and smiles for today. The partnership between TGI Group and CWC exemplifies a shared commitment to sustainable development and community empowerment. “