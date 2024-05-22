Oando Foundation Expands Environmental Education with ‘Clean Our World’ Project 

Funmi Ogundare

Oando Foundation has commenced the fourth phase of its ‘Clean Our World’ project (COW IV) as part of its ongoing commitment to environmental education, sustainability, and community development.

Currently, it has reached 54 public primary schools in 25 communities in Lagos.

Building on the success of the previous phases, COW phase IV focuses on standardised lesson delivery through wide-scale capacity building for teachers, deployment of environmental educational materials, and various in-school climate action activities, laying the foundation for a cleaner, greener future. With active government participation, this cycle of the project ensures uniform, consistent, and high-quality delivery of environmental education in schools across Lagos.

Mrs. Adekanla Adegoke, Head of Oando Foundation, in a statement, explained that environmental education plays a crucial role in equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and attitudes necessary to address complex environmental challenges.

Adegoke said, “As we confront these challenges, investing in environmental education becomes imperative for building resilient communities and securing a sustainable future for all. We are excited to commence the implementation of ‘Clean Our World’ phase IV, which will empower teachers, engage students, and foster a culture of environmental stewardship and citizenship.”

Since its inception, she said the project had evolved and expanded, reaching more communities and schools, adding that in collaboration with Sumitomo Chemical, Oando Foundation has enlightened various schools and communities in Lagos about environmental education and sustainable waste management practices such as recycling.

Adegoke added, “From reaching seven schools in three communities in COW phase one, 12 schools in five communities during the second phase, and 24 schools in 10 communities for the third phase, the project has demonstrated its effectiveness in promoting environmental education, sanitation, and recycling.

“Through robust government participation and strategic partnerships, Oando Foundation through the COW phase IV has also ensured sustainable impact and created a legacy of environmental awareness and action.”

The Lagos State Universal Basis Education Board (LASUBEB), she noted, provided technical support and coordination, ensuring the project’s alignment with local educational priorities and policies.

“GreenHub Africa Foundation also served as a trusted co-implementing partner, contributing to the successful implementation of COW IV.

In furtherance of its commitment to promoting environmental education and sustainable action for pupils in target schools and their host communities,” she stated.

The foundation, she added, was expanding the reach of Clean Our World project to other communities in Nigeria such as Plateau.

She said, “This expansion will impact over 6,000 direct beneficiaries in 20 public primary schools through targeted activities such as establishment of green clubs, training of teachers and education managers, deployment of the environmental education syllabus, as well as engaging students in gardening, upcycling and recycling activities.”