MTOY @10: NB Increases Cash Awards, Unveils New Theme

Uchechukwu Nnaike

With the call for entries for the 10th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition, the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund has announced an increase in the cash awards across the board.

The overall winner for the 2024 edition would receive N10 million (previously N6.5 million), a trophy and a capacity development training opportunity abroad, while the winner’s school receives either a block of classrooms or a computer laboratory.

The first runner-up will receive a trophy and N3 million, while the second runner-up will get a trophy and N2,500,000. All state champions will be rewarded with recognition plaques and N1 million each.

Entries for the competition opened on May 16, and will close on July 19.

The competition has remained a platform to appreciate and reward teachers for their significant contribution towards the development of the education sector in Nigeria, while inspiring excellence in teaching.

To participate, eligible teachers are expected to visit the dedicated website (www.maltinateacheroftheyear.com) to complete the entry form online. Alternatively, they can download the form, complete it, scan it, and email the completed form to maltinateacheroftheyear@heineken.com

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Lagos, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi, who was represented by the Human Resource Director, Grace Omo-Lamai, stated that the company, through the Felix-Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund remains unwavering in its commitment to supporting teachers in shaping future leaders and changing the lives of students for the better in Nigeria.

“The Maltina Teacher of the Year competition presents an opportunity to express our gratitude to teachers for the sacrifices they make, the extra hours they invest, and the guidance and mentorship they provide to ensure the success of our youth. Through this competition, we aim to recognise the efforts of teachers in the countless ways they have shaped our future. We acknowledge their selflessness, their passion for teaching, and their relentless pursuit of the growth and development of our nation,” he said.

Essaadi expressed delight that other corporate organisations have come to be part of the transformative initiative, adding that Union Bank of Nigeria Plc and Woodhall Capital Foundation have been enlisted as main partners, while First City Monument Bank and Alert Group are supporting partners for the competition.

The Corporate Affairs Director of the brewery, Sade Morgan, stated that the competition aims to recognise and appreciate teachers for the stewardship of the country’s most precious national resource – the youths.

She added that secondary school teachers in public and private schools are eligible to participate in the competition.

In addition to the increased case prizes, Morgan stated that the company is marking the 10th anniversary with a new theme ‘A decade of inspiring excellence in teaching’.

The winner of 2023 edition, Adeola Adefemi, said her success became a confidence booster and attracted several global opportunities.

Goodwill messages of support were delivered by representatives of the corporate partners and key stakeholders in the education sector, such as representatives of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), and the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

The Maltina Teacher of the Year competition was established in 2015 and funded through the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, which was set up in 1994 to facilitate an active contribution to the development of the education sector in Nigeria in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4.