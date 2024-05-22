JAMB Is Profit-oriented, Should Be Scrapped, Says PDP Chieftain

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Former governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has accused the Joint Admission Matriculations Board (JAMB) of being profit-oriented money, calling for its dissolution.

Onuesoke, who spoke to journalists in Asaba, said, “It is annoying hearing JAMB’s Register General bragging about how much he remitted into the federation account amid the mass failure in the examination.

“First and foremost, when it is clear that the whole Universities in Nigeria cannot admit more than 400,000 candidates why would JAMB sell forms to about 1.9 million candidates to write the examination? Well, people will say it is about competition, but the secret behind is to extort the parents of the prospective students.”

He added, “JAMB is extorting the masses and it has become an obstacle to gaining admission into tertiary education by millions of Nigerians.”

The PDP chieftain suggested that tertiary institutions should be allowed to implement their own standard of admitting qualified students, stressing that every university “has its own standard requirements that they use to secure admission, why are we still using unified examination?

He said, “I am of the opinion that they should use WAEC and NECO results of the prospective students as means of admission into universities with university common entrance as basic admission. The scores or grade scored in WAEC or NECO should be determined by various universities for admission.”