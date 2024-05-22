Basketball Africa League Lists Adekunle Gold for Tip off Show in Kigali

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) has announced the lineup of artists and entertainers who will headline the entertainment at the BK Arena when the BAL Playoffs & Finals tips off on Friday in Kigali, Rwanda.

Nigeria’s global superstar Adekunle Gold will grace the stage alongside some of Rwanda’s hit makers including The Ben, Juno Kizigenza, Alyn Sano, Chris Eazy and more!

The Fan Zone, situated at BK Arena parking lot, will be open to fans on game days from 2:00 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. CAT and during weekends from 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. CAT.

The Fan Zone will offer a range of activities for both the young and adults, including 3-on-3 basketball games, food trucks, a photo booth, and music by DJ Loft and DJ Kim.

The Playoffs & Finals fan in-arena experience will feature pre-game and halftime performances by music artists, dancers, drummers, and dunk teams. Fans can expect some of the biggest Rwandan artists on stage and curated music experience from some of the city’s hottest such as DJ Sonia & Hottempah Collective and an international DJ, Fully Focus (Kenya).

Starting May 24, every game will showcase diverse performers catering to all age groups; Adekunle Gold, Juno Kizigenza, Alyn Sano & Chris Eazy will perform during the opening weekend. Kivumbi King, Ariel Wayz & The Ben will close the Finals with halftime performances during the closing weekend May 31 – June 1, 2024.

According to BAL.NBA.com, tickets are already on sale at BAL.NBA.com and TiCQet.com.

“Single game tickets start at 1600 RWF. Fans can save up to 20% on single ticket prices by purchasing a tournament pass to watch all games during the Playoffs and Finals.

