  • Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024

Basketball Africa League Lists Adekunle Gold for Tip off Show in Kigali

Featured | 2 hours ago

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) has  announced the lineup of artists and entertainers who will headline the entertainment at the BK Arena when the BAL Playoffs & Finals tips off on Friday in Kigali, Rwanda.

Nigeria’s global superstar Adekunle Gold will grace the stage alongside some of Rwanda’s hit makers including The Ben, Juno Kizigenza, Alyn Sano, Chris Eazy and more!

The Fan Zone, situated at BK Arena parking lot, will be open to fans on game days from 2:00 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. CAT and during weekends from 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. CAT. 

The Fan Zone will offer a range of activities for both the young and adults, including 3-on-3 basketball games, food trucks, a photo booth, and music by DJ Loft and DJ Kim.

The Playoffs & Finals fan in-arena experience will feature pre-game and halftime performances by music artists, dancers, drummers, and dunk teams.  Fans can expect some of the biggest Rwandan artists on stage and curated music experience from some of the city’s hottest such as DJ Sonia & Hottempah Collective and an international DJ, Fully Focus (Kenya).

Starting May 24, every game will showcase diverse performers catering to all age groups; Adekunle Gold, Juno Kizigenza, Alyn Sano & Chris Eazy will perform during the opening weekend.  Kivumbi King, Ariel Wayz & The Ben will close the Finals with halftime performances during the closing weekend May 31 – June 1, 2024.

According to BAL.NBA.com, tickets are already on sale at BAL.NBA.com and TiCQet.com. 

“Single game tickets start at 1600 RWF. Fans can save up to 20% on single ticket prices by purchasing a tournament pass to watch all games during the Playoffs and Finals. 

Displaying

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.