Tinubu, Obasanjo, Others to Discuss State of Democracy in Africa

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ms. Amina Mohammed among others, will Wednesday attend a summit on the state of democracy in Africa.

The summit organised by Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library and the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, would take place against a backdrop of significant political changes, including a recent surge in military coups in various African countries.



In a statement issued yesterday by the organisers of the event, the summit, which is supported by the Ford Foundation and Trust Africa, it said the programme scheduled to hold Wednesday May 22, 2024, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

It said the summit would evaluate and discuss challenges and opportunities for democratic governance across the continent.

Former President Obasanjo, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mohammed among others would deliver keynote speeches.

The statement read: “The summit will serve as a high-profile forum to evaluate and discuss challenges and opportunities for democratic governance across the continent.



“H. E. Bola Tinubu will serve as special guest of honour. The event will feature a series of engaging discussions, with keynote speeches from distinguished leaders including H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo and Ms. Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations. Mr. Darren Walker, President of the Ford Foundation, will also deliver special remarks on the pivotal role of civic engagement in bolstering democratic institutions.



“The summit will discuss a range of critical topics, including the achievements and challenges of the current democratic landscape in Africa, the impact of military coups on democratic integrity, and the exploration of alternative democratic models that reflect Africa’s historical and cultural contexts.

“Additional insights will be drawn from Afrobarometer surveys on citizen sentiments and perceptions of democracy, as well as strategies for strengthening democratic resilience against both external and internal threats.”



It added that the summit seeks to foster constructive dialogue among African leaders, policymakers, academics, and civil society representatives, with the goal of enhancing understanding of Africa’s democratic state.

It is also expected to promote intercontinental collaboration for sustainable governance, and developing actionable strategies to tackle challenges to democracy and governance on the continent.

The event is anticipated to attract a diverse audience, including government officials, civil society leaders, scholars, and the public, who are all stakeholders in the future of democratic governance in Africa.