NACCIMA Hosts Chinese Delegation, Moves to Address Challenges of Nigerian Exporters in Chinese Market

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has received a delegation from Hunan Province, China, at the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) office, as part of renewed efforts to strengthen the bilateral trade relationship between Nigeria and China.

The 22-member delegation, led by the Director General of the Department of Commerce of Hunan Province, Shen Yumou, included government officials, business leaders, and representatives from the Bank of China.



They were joined by Dr. Victor Ayemere, the NACCIMA Coordinator in China and Chairman of Zeenab Foods Limited.

In a speech on behalf of the National President of NACCIMA, the ACCI President, Chief Emeka Obegolu SAN, reaffirmed NACCIMA’s commitment to fostering sustainable economic ties and addressing the challenges faced by Nigerian exporters in the Chinese market.



The meeting highlighted the need to expand the range of Nigerian agro commodities included on China’s protocol list, and the concerns regarding the issuance and acceptance of letters of credit between Nigerian and Chinese banks.

The Director General of Hunan’s Department of Commerce, Mr. Shen, acknowledged the strength of the bilateral relationship and expressed a willingness to enhance cooperation as part of the broader China-Africa Initiative.

He also announced the upcoming China-Africa Economic Trade Expo to be hosted in Nigeria in November 2024, promising further collaboration details to NACCIMA.



NACCIMA’s President, Hon. Dele Kelvin Oye Esq., in his speech, underscored the importance of the current discussions as a pathway to increased trade opportunities and highlighted the need for dialogue to resolve the issues surrounding financial instruments critical to international trade.

The Association is poised to work closely with the Hunan delegation and relevant stakeholders to pave the way for a more inclusive trade agreement that benefits both Nigerian exporters and Chinese importers and to support the establishment of a Nigerian business presence in Hunan.



NACCIMA remains dedicated to enhancing its role as a pivotal force in the advancement of commerce and industry, not only within the Nigerian economy but also in its international engagements, particularly with China.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to ongoing dialogue and collaboration, and a group photo that symbolized the shared vision of prosperity and strong economic ties between Nigeria and Hunan Province.