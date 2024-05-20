Man City Win Unprecedented Fourth Consecutive Premier League Title

*Pep Guardiola wins six out of the last seven EPL titles, Arsenal falter again

Imperious Manchester City beat West Ham 3-1 at Etihad Stadium to become the first team to win the English league title four seasons in a row.

With City needing a win to be sure of holding off Arsenal, who started the final day two points behind but with a better goal difference, Phil Foden put Pep Guardiola’s side ahead after just two minutes.

The England star added another before the break and although Ghanaian Mohammed Kudus pulled one back for West Ham, midfielder Rodri restored the home side’s two-goal cushion with a shot from the edge of the area after 59 minutes.

City survived a late scare when West Ham had a second goal ruled out by VAR for handball.

However, their victory was never seriously in doubt.

The win completed a staggering run of 19 wins and four draws since their last defeat in the league, at Aston Villa on 6 December.

City have now won six out of the past seven Premier League titles. Last term, they joined Huddersfield, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, twice, in winning the top flight three years in a row.

Now Guardiola’s team have achieved something no other men’s side has managed since the English league was formed in 1888, 136 years ago.

On 25 May they will aim to become the first side to complete the domestic double in successive seasons when they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

It is 15 months since City were hit with 115 Premier League chargesfor alleged financial irregularity, which they strongly deny. Earlier this season both Everton and Nottingham Forest were charged and deducted points over breaching profit and sustainability rules. But there is, as yet, no update on when City’s case will be heard.