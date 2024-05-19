Wike as a Professional Mistake Maker

Last week, veteran singer, actor and activist, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, mocked the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, describing him as a “mistake maker’ of the century” after the minister admitted that anointing Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara as his successor was an error. –

Wike and Fubara have been embroiled in a supremacy fight that has polarised the state House of Assembly into two camps.

Last week, Wike told the people of the state that he made a mistake and he is ready to correct the error at the appropriate time.

Responding to the statement via his X handle, Charly Boy mocked the FCT Minister, saying he will soon claim he made another mistake for supporting President Bola Tinubu in 2023.

Apparently referring to Wike’s past statements, Charley Boy mockingly tweeted: “I made a mistake in 2016 by supporting Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as PDP National Chairman. I made another mistake in 2017 by supporting Prince Uche Secondus as PDP National Chairman. I made another mistake in supporting Tambuwal for the PDP presidential ticket in 2019. I made yet another mistake in 2021 by supporting Senator Iyorchia Ayu as PDP National Chairman. And, most recently, I made a mistake in 2023 by supporting Sir Sim Fubara as my successor. I know very soon he will make another mistake for supporting Tinubu in 2023. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the mistake maker of the century.”

However, Charley Boy did not remember that Wike also made a mistake in 2020 by supporting the second term bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki for which he has since apologized.

Others also mocked Wike. For instance, an anonymous post read: “John Mbata made a mistake handing you over to Odili to make you Obio Akpor LGA Chairman. Amaechi made a mistake sending your name to Jonathan for ministerial appointment. Jonathan made a mistake fighting Amaechi in order to make you governor. Today all of these persons are your enemies, you are the only one who is right. Everything is about you, if it is not you, then the system must be destroyed.”

Critics of the FCT minister are asking whether he is now a professional mistake maker who lacks good sense of judgment and should not be trusted on political matters?