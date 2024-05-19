The Night Deela Thrilled Lagos

Vanessa Obioha





The LiVE! Lounge VI on Idejo Street, Victoria Island was on a recent Saturday night, pulsating with music. Passersby could not quickly decipher the cause of the frenzy as well-heeled guests like the SA Consul General, Prof. Bobby Moroe, PMAN president Pretty Okafor, Chairman Of DJAN Lagos, DJ Roland, Italian Embassy Trade Representative, Maurizo Ferri, Nollywood Travel Film Festival, Michael Parish Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepekun, among others trickled in.

It was only a matter of time before the cause of the frenzy was identified. It was the Lagos showcase of the British-Nigerian rap sensation, Deela. The event tagged ‘Kini Big Deela’ was powered by Inspiro Production, famed for its exceptional music events.

The night kicked off with electrifying hits from the DJ’s turntable. These hits were a medley of different genres and who better to turn up the party than the quartet of DJS Kahalari, DoghouseTV, St TAJ and Mooney.

The climax of the night however was Deela’s performance. The young dynamic female rapper took to the stage with the confidence of a seasoned artist in a male-dominated genre. Her assertive lyrics and captivating cadence held and when she performed her hit song ‘Lagos’ alongside Somadina, the audience roared as the verses resonated with the spirit of the city. It was a moment of connection, a shared experience between the artist and her fans, celebrating the city that never sleeps. Deela’s music is a unique blend of trap and hip-hop and is a homage to her Lagos roots and the diverse musical influences that have shaped her sound. With each song, Deela took all deeper into her world, her lyrics delivered with precision as she painted vivid pictures of life, love, and the hustle, resonating with fans on a different level.

The ‘Kini Big Deela’ show was not just about the music, it was about the experience, an assertion made by the audience as the night drew to a close.