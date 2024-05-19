Subtle Ways Meghan Markle Embraced Her Nigerian Heritage

Vanessa Obioha

The revelation that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, discovered her 43 per cent Nigerian heritage through an ancestry test in 2022 was met with enthusiasm by many Nigerians, who eagerly welcomed her as one of their own.

Expectedly, when it became public that she was visiting the country for the first time with her husband, Prince Harry, the connection to her progenitors was more than just a revelation—it was a journey of discovery.

One of the notable discoveries she made during this suspicious return to Motherland was Nigerian fashion. So, when she joined discussants at the Women in Leadership event co-hosted by the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, she famously declared, “And I very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more colour, so I can fit in with all of you and your incredible fashion.”

Not a few anticipated what the royal socialite would turn up in. She came wearing a dress by the Lagos-based fashion brand Oríré. The outfit was a red strappy midi-length dress, crafted from heavyweight crepe featuring a ruffled structured bottom as described on the fashion brand’s website. She paired this with the Aquazzura ‘So Nude’ sandals and wore Kimai semi-hoop earrings, which she first wore during the Invictus Games in Germany, last year. She completed her look with a diamond tennis necklace and gold bracelets.

Markle’s selection of this dress not only pays homage to a tradition within the royal family of honouring their host country by wearing a national brand but also demonstrates her eagerness to embrace her Nigerian heritage.

However, Nigerian fashion which she acknowledged as incredible goes beyond colours. Being a multiethnic nation, Nigerian fashion encompasses a rich lineage of traditions that reflect the diverse cultural landscape of the country. From the vibrant aso-oke textiles of the Yoruba to the regal Isi agu garments of the Igbo and the intricate turbans worn by the Hausa, each attire carries deep cultural significance. Take, for instance, the Isi agu attire worn by the Igbo people, reserved primarily for those who have recently received chieftaincy titles. Symbolizing power, pride, and authority, this fabric typically features a black background adorned with motifs of roaring lion heads. Often tailored into shirts, Isi agu garments are commonly donned during significant occasions like weddings and coronation ceremonies. Isi agu was in the news recently when Air Peace signposted one of its international routes by having its air hostesses adorn the regal outfit with the bold statement, “Something unique from Nigeria.”

While Markle’s memo contained limited information about Nigerian fashion, some of the outfits she wore bore subtle yet deep connections to the country’s fashion heritage. For instance, her selection of a blue aso-oke wrap skirt for the Giant of Africa Foundation event at Ilupeju Grammar School honoured the gift presented to her in Abuja and showcased her appreciation for Nigerian craftsmanship. Markle paired the skirt, designed by Funmi Ajila of RegaliabyFAL, with a white buttoned-down collared shirt.

At the reception hosted by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Markle exuded elegance in a sleeveless yellow Carolina Herrera gown. Her ensemble was further elevated by an exquisite aso-oke scarf graciously presented to her by the governor’s wife.

Despite the daring nature of some of her attire, Markle maintained her signature elegance, while gracefully embracing Nigeria’s remarkable fashion heritage.