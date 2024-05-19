  • Sunday, 19th May, 2024

LG Chairman Aspirant in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Provides Free Medical Outreach Residents

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

In a bid to ensure that masses at the grassroot have access to  free quality health care services especially the poor, over 500 people of Ajeromi-Ifelodun have benefitted from  free medical outreach fully sponsored by Prince Oyebowale Wahab Oluwa.

The free medical outreach according  to Prince Oyebowale Oluwa, leading aspirant in Ajeromi/Ifelodun Local Government Area ahead of the local government elections in the state is to allow the masses especially people of Ajeromi-Ifelodun have quality medical  attention, diagnosis, and treatment for free.

The free medical outreach also had presentation of walking aids such as crutches, wheel chair to mention a few.

Declaring the Free Medical Outreach open, His Royal Majesty Oba Moroof Atanda Amodu Tijani Oluwa, The Olu of Iwa and Apapa Kingdom encouraged  the masses to ensure they approach health care facilities whenever they have health issues  rather than resulting to self treatment.

Oluwa, stressed that approaching quality health care system either at primary, secondary or tertiary level it far better than approaching quacks that are not health practitioners.

He emphasised the need for good  health hygiene and clean environment as a means to keep safe.

Prince Oyebowale Wahab Oluwa (PWO) on his part said all he is doing is to compliment government’s effort, adde that

The free medical outreach targeted the vulnerable members of the community, particularly men,  women and children as well as the aged who cannot afford the cost of medical attention.

Oyebowale said touching lives gives him Joy, added that he (Oyebowale) is happy putting  smiles on faces of others.

Oluwa commended Oyebowale’s Initiative to take quality health service  delivery to the masses for free.

Part of services given free include, free medical check, free distribution of drugs after diagnosis, free sugar test among others.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.