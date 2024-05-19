LG Chairman Aspirant in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Provides Free Medical Outreach Residents

In a bid to ensure that masses at the grassroot have access to free quality health care services especially the poor, over 500 people of Ajeromi-Ifelodun have benefitted from free medical outreach fully sponsored by Prince Oyebowale Wahab Oluwa.

The free medical outreach according to Prince Oyebowale Oluwa, leading aspirant in Ajeromi/Ifelodun Local Government Area ahead of the local government elections in the state is to allow the masses especially people of Ajeromi-Ifelodun have quality medical attention, diagnosis, and treatment for free.

The free medical outreach also had presentation of walking aids such as crutches, wheel chair to mention a few.

Declaring the Free Medical Outreach open, His Royal Majesty Oba Moroof Atanda Amodu Tijani Oluwa, The Olu of Iwa and Apapa Kingdom encouraged the masses to ensure they approach health care facilities whenever they have health issues rather than resulting to self treatment.

Oluwa, stressed that approaching quality health care system either at primary, secondary or tertiary level it far better than approaching quacks that are not health practitioners.

He emphasised the need for good health hygiene and clean environment as a means to keep safe.

Prince Oyebowale Wahab Oluwa (PWO) on his part said all he is doing is to compliment government’s effort, adde that

The free medical outreach targeted the vulnerable members of the community, particularly men, women and children as well as the aged who cannot afford the cost of medical attention.

Oyebowale said touching lives gives him Joy, added that he (Oyebowale) is happy putting smiles on faces of others.

Oluwa commended Oyebowale’s Initiative to take quality health service delivery to the masses for free.

Part of services given free include, free medical check, free distribution of drugs after diagnosis, free sugar test among others.