INDIA’S TUMULTUOUS GENERAL ELECTIONS

India is a big democracy with little debate, reckons Rajendra Aneja

The largest democracy in the world, is in throes of a general election, splurging through April and May. The winner of this gigantic battle, will reign over the destinies of 1.43 billion Indians till 2029.

It is widely expected that the ruling BJP will win. Narendra Modi will continue as Prime Minister. There are six reasons why the BJP may enjoy the cake.

First, the BJP is positioned as a Hindu party, in a country, with 80 percent Hindu population. Many Hindus recollect the anguish of the bloody violence of the 1947 partitioning of the country. Thus, Hindus, in various institutions and organisations, feel aligned with the BJP ideology. They support it, even if they are not in politics. The secular philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru, which steered India for the first 70 years, is receding.

Second, the BJP has been transferring cash to the bank accounts of the poor, as welfare schemes. Further, the government has announced that 800 million Indians, i.e. 67 percent of the nation’s population, will receive free food-grains, at five kilograms per head per month, for five years. Though India is the fifth largest economy globally, the per capita income is low, at USD 2,400 pa. About 80 million Indians subsist below the poverty line.

Duty, Not Charity. Half-way through the elections, the Congress party has promised to double the free food grains, for the next five years. Now, providing food, shelter, education and jobs to the people of any country, is the fundamental and sacred duty of any elected democratic government. It should not be an election promise or charity, in exchange for votes.

Third, every improvement in infrastructure, like a new bridge, a new train, is treated as a momentous triumph. There are speeches and a media blitz.

Fourth, Mr. Modi is the face of the BJP. There is one party, one leader. His photo is everywhere, at all functions and junctions. Even, on the bags of food grains, being distributed. So, every packet of wheat, every vaccine, every medical tablet is the big-heartedness of the BJP.

Fifth, the BJP is perpetually in election mode. It has smartly constructed a formidable organisational machinery to fight elections. The BJP’s reach, has percolated down to the villages, through its party cadres.

Every fortnight, there has been some event or promotion, to highlight the BJP’s achievement. A moon-landing, a G-20 meet, a foreign visit, even a cricket carnival, is blown to mesmerize people. A consumer products company has an annual brand plan, to undertake monthly promotions to dazzle the consumers. It could be a consumer offer, a trade offer or a contest. The BJP too, is on a ceaseless advertising drive.

Finally, the opposition parties have not galvanised to meet the BJP challenge. They lack a common ideology and working programme. They have no savvy leader. Thus, the BJP could romp to power, despite a decline in voter turnouts in the current elections.

The opposition is concerned that the Constitution may be revamped, if the BJP wins decisively. There could be more benefits for Hindus. Minorities like Muslims and Christians are nervous.

A democracy flourishes on debate. It is a horrible tragedy that one of the largest and most vibrant democracies in the world, is bereft of a strong and credible opposition.

The opposition parties lack the requisite funds, ideas and tactics to battle the BJP. Even the Election Commission of India, seems to be toeing the official lines, according to the opposition. There are accusations of bias towards the ruling party. There are foreign observers from fragile countries like Bhutan, Mongolia, Namibia, etc. None of these are exemplary strongholds of democracy.

Opposition’s Failure. Though robust in some states, the opposition, has made meagre efforts to develop a national footprint. The opposition parties have forged an alliance to fight the BJP, but not agreed on an agenda. Everyone wants to be Prime Minister. Each party blows its own trumpet. A mutual goal to defeat the BJP, is inadequate. There has to be a credible development strategy.

Rahul Gandhi, hails from a family of Prime Ministers, like his great grandfather Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, his grandmother Mrs. Indira Gandhi, and his father Mr. Rajiv Gandhi. He was in a unique position to galvanise the opposition and the country. His party, Congress, has a national organisation. However, he fumbled. His senior party leaders were being enticed by the BJP; however, Rahul Gandhi was busy in a jeep -journey, rallies across the country. He should have been on the ground, to halt his deserting party leaders.

Modi has enthralled the country with his oratory and assiduous canvassing. The BJP has deployed every possible communication medium, to showcase its plans and accomplishments adroitly. It has used the television, print and social media to broadcast its achievements. Cinema is a very powerful medium in a developing country. The BJP has inspired commercial films like Section 370, on Kashmir.

Growth and Poverty. Some international economists, question the GDP growth of eight percent. In the streets and villages, poverty abounds. Unemployment is a key concern. Hence, the beeline to seek livelihoods abroad. There are around 725,000 illegal immigrant Indians, in the USA, according to the Pew Research Centre.

The Government is busy debating how India will become a super developed economy by 2047. According to these debates, India will become a 35 trillion economy by 2047, from USD 3.7 trillion currently.

As a common citizen, I cannot see as far as 2047. I know that the prices of milk and flour and even lemons have increased by 15 to 20 percent, in recent years. A lemon cost rupees two, some years ago. Now, it costs Rs. seven. Is there a plan to reduce prices of essentials and even lemons, so that life becomes liveable?

Sadly, the elections are a viscous fight for power, not a battle to improve the life of the common person. And, there is little debate. Lamentable.

Aneja, was the Managing Director of Unilever Tanzania. He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and the author of books entitled, “Rural Marketing across Countries and “Business Express”. He is a Management Consultant.

Quote

Providing food, shelter, education and jobs to the people of any country, is the fundamental and sacred duty of any elected democratic government. It should not be an election promise or charity, in exchange for votes