In a 12-point Communique, North-east Governors Decry Neglect of Region, Demand Allocation of Capital Projects

*Lament poor state of Enugu – Maiduguri highway

*Accuse TCN of neglect of power facilities

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Governors of the six North-east states have decried the neglect of the region and called on the federal government to address the issue of sidelining the zone in the allocation of capital projects.

The North-east, which comprises Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Taraba, Bauchi, and Gombe states, is adjudged the least developed in the country, the situation is further compounded by the Boko Haram crisis, which has turned the area to seekers of humanitarian assistance.

Rising from the 10th meeting of the North-east Governors’ Forum (NEGF) on Friday in Bauchi, the six governors under the leadership of Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum issued a 12-point communique.

One of the major points of the communique is the forum’s concern “over the seeming neglect of the Northeast in the allocation of federal government capital projects.”



It noted the state of infrastructure in the region, especially the poor road and railway infrastructure along the economic corridors that link the northeast sub-region to the rest of the country, which has been consistently echoed in all its communiques over the years.

The governors lamented that both the road and railway from Enugu to Maiduguri are in a deplorable state, noting that: “This is a major route for regional trade and is very important for integration, peace-building and improving national unity.”

The governors alleged that the North-east region is also not included in the National Infrastructure Plan for the transition from petrol to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).



While calling on the federal government to consider the reconstruction of these basic infrastructure along the Enugu-Maiduguri Economic Corridor, the governors also demanded the inclusion of the North-east in all National Development Plans and initiatives.

The forum also noted with dismay the blackout experienced by the region over the last month and the nonchalant attitude exhibited by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in addressing this issue of national importance for the security and development of the country.

The forum noted that it is keenly watching the commitment made by TCN to restore power to all the states of the region by May 27, 2024.

It urged the federal government to direct TCN to take immediate action while noting that it plans to set up a solar power plant that can generate a minimum of 10 megawatts per state.



The forum also complained that the North-east is the only region in Nigeria that has one transmission line supplying six states with a land mass of nearly 300,000 square kilometres and a population of over 35 million people.

According to the governor, this has made the region the most vulnerable and most disadvantaged for industrial development and economic growth, with over 70 per cent of its population below 35 years of age.



The governors called on the Minister of Power and indeed the federal government as a matter of urgency to implement the extension of the 330KV transmission line from Makurdi-Gassol–Jalingo linking to Adamawa-Gombe-Bauchi and the extension of the 330KV line from Kano-Bauchi-Yobe, linking to Borno.

The forum, however, resolved to maximise the existing hydropower generated in Kashimbilla and Dadin Kowa dam, which the region has not been benefiting from because the Ministry of Power has failed to extend the 330KV line of Makurdi-Gassol-Jalingo line.

It also noted that climate change and environmental degradation remain a reality in the region.

The forum charged the North-east Development Commission (NEDC) to be consultative in its dealings, operation, and project prioritisation.