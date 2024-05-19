High-flying Architect, Fifi Ejindu, Glides into 62 with Grace!

R.G. Moon must have had billionaire businesswoman, Princess Fifi Ejindu, in mind when he penned this deathless quote: “She would rather walk alone in darkness than follow anyone else’s shadow.”

The top and outstanding architect and businesswoman has not just contributed to the economy of the country but is a woman who rubs shoulders with other renowned women across the shores of Africa.

Her record of incisive vision to reshape Nigeria’s business climate remains unequalled, making her one of the few women who refused to be cowed.

The well-educated damsel holds a special place in the hearts of many across the country because of her philanthropic gestures that have raised many out of total financial misery and obscurity to relevance.

But despite her wealth and the influence she commands in society, Ejindu is ever willing to give her shoulders to anyone to lean on in a moment of need. She is always willing to tell whoever cares to listen that she achieved all she has through God’s grace and mercy.

On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, the woman of sophistication and class will clock 62. It would be yet another bright day and opportunity to climb the mountaintop to shout Hallelujah to her Creator for the great-granddaughter of James Ekpo Bassey, an Efik monarch in the colonial era.