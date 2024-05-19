Governor Adeleke Puts on Another Late Brother’s Big Shoes

HighLife

In a momentous occasion steeped in history and emotion, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was recently installed as the Asiwaju (The Leader) of Ede Land. The Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, bestowed this prestigious title upon Adeleke as part of his 64th birthday celebrations. It’s a title of immense honour, typically reserved for individuals of towering stature within the community—a recognition that echoes the legacy of his late brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

The Adeleke family, long revered in Ede, has seen the torch of leadership passed down from one generation to the next. Governor Adeleke follows in the footsteps of his late brother, who was not only a former senator but also a governor of the state. The decision to confer the Asiwaju title on Governor Adeleke is a testament to his dedication and contributions to the growth and development of Ede and Osun State at large.

According to the Timi of Ede’s palace, the title is a symbolic gesture to acknowledge Governor Adeleke’s efforts in advancing the welfare of the people of Ede and Osun State. Dignitaries from all walks of life, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo and governors from neighbouring states, gathered to witness this momentous occasion.

Flanked by esteemed traditional rulers, Adeleke accepted the title with humility and a sense of duty, dedicating it to his late father and siblings, particularly his brother, the immediate past Asiwaju of Ede. In his response, Governor Adeleke pledged his unwavering commitment to the development of Ede and Osun State as a whole.

As Governor Adeleke assumes his new role as the Asiwaju of Edeland, he not only honours the legacy of his late brother but also continues to win the hearts of his people with his dedication to their welfare and the advancement of their communities.