Fubara: My One Year Achievements Beat Previous Eight-year Record

*Says governance began only three months ago due to crisis

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that the achievements of his administration within the past one year exceeded the performance of the previous administration in eight years.

Fubara however lamented that his administration only settled down to work three months ago due to the political crisis rocking the state.

The governor spoke at Ngo Town during the official inauguration of the Andoni section of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road project, in Andoni Local Government Area of the state yesterday.

The governor insisted that the accomplishments were secured within three months that his administration had actually settled down to work, given the festering political crisis.



Revealing what would be done soon in the health sector, Fubara said it was appalling that recent statistics classified the state as below the set benchmark in terms of enrollments and health facility availability.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Nelson Chukwudi, assured that in the next six months, the people of the state should expect to see evidence of significant investment that his administration had made to change the narrative.

He said: “I was at the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) meeting on Wednesday, and we were given an update from the chart on the medical position of all the states. It was in zones.



“You won’t believe that in that chart, everything that has to do with enrollment, even the level of facilities that is on ground in that assessment, Rivers State was classified as below benchmark. It is a pity.

“It is not something that just happened in a day. It is not something that just happened within my time in government. No, no. It is statistics collated over a period of time. So, it means when we tell you that our target is education, healthcare and agriculture, we didn’t make any mistake.



“We might have done other things, but those key areas have not been adequately attended to. And we promise our people this afternoon that by the special grace of God, in the next six months, there will be a total change in the health sector of Rivers State.”

Fubara applauded the initiator of the project and former governor Peter Odili and successive administrations that contributed their quota in realising the Unity Road, for the people.



Fubara said that his driving principle remained putting the people first and vowed not to renege on the promise of internal roads that he made to Andoni people during campaigns.



The governor directed the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, to liaise with Monier Construction Company (MCC) to do scoping for commencement of reconstruction of Ngo internal roads and new contract for extension of the road to Oyorokoto Town.

He said: “But, I just want to say this: what is important today is the section of the Unity Road that connects Andoni to Ogoni and Opobo/Nkoro has come to reality. That is the important thing.



“We have to thank first, the initiator, Dr. Peter Odili. We have to thank other successive governments, which also contributed before we finally made this day to be.



“It is important we set this record straight. The Permanent Secretary has mentioned the cost of the job and the review cost. The beauty of it is that we are not owing any dime on this particular project.”

In his welcome address, the member representing Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Awaji-Inombek Abiante, said the road is less than 30kilometers long but regrettably took three different contractors to deliver it after 24 years.



Abiante explained that this was the first time, since the dawn of the current democratic dispensation, that the Andoni people would gather for an inauguration of a development project within Ogbolo land.

He expressed gratitude to Fubara for making it happen and said that more critical infrastructure projects were needed in the area to place the people in good position to be part of activities in the blue economy sector, whose potentials abound in the area.