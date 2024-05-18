REMODELLING THE PANTEKA MARKET

Kaduna State is determined to make a difference in vocational skills acquisition and creation of jobs, writes Yusuf Abass

Ever wanted the services of a painter? An electrician? Or a plumber? And it was difficult to find? Or you found one and got shitty services? If that’s been your experience, welcome to the reality in many parts of the country where skilled vocational labour has been on the decline for quite a while.

But from Kaduna State comes good news, a glimmer of hope, a revolution, the latest being the remodelling of Panteka Market to become a technology hub of repute.

For those that do not know, Panteka Market evolved from clusters of artisans and apprentices, mostly in the business of trading in used metals. But it is also the go-to place for artisans like electricians, plumbers, masons, painters, mechanics and many of such. However, the remodelled market, a joint initiative of the Kaduna State government and the Old Panteka Market Development Association (OPMDA), is poised to bring a new definition to ‘up-skilling’.

“The state government will construct a clinic, fire station, outdoor public toilets, incinerators, two transformers, security posts, places of worship, and ICT Center in the remodelled market located in Tudun Wada, Kaduna,” said Governor Uba Sani. “The Old Panteka Market Development Association (OPMDA) will handle the construction of shops.

“When completed, the market will be a major centre for skills acquisition and creation of thousands of jobs. It will be the biggest technology hub in Northern Nigeria. It will contribute to our economic revitalization drive. Youths will be trained in carpentry, welding, painting, roofing, plumbing, electrical work and other trades.”

It is noteworthy that the Executive Secretary National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Bugaje, is on the same page with the governor. And this partnership has berthed the formalisation of training acquired at Panteka Market. Under this arrangement, graduates of Panteka would acquire the Nigerian Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) which can easily get them jobs locally and abroad.

“Panteka is the largest informal technology hub in Africa,” said Bugaje who revealed that about 38,000 artisans and apprentices were receiving training in different skills at the old Panteka market in Kaduna.

“Even its equivalent in Kenya and Tanzania, the ‘Jua Kali’, counts their members in single-digit thousands.

“Panteka is a heritage site with a vibrant history linked to the building of the city of Kaduna, the former capital of the Northern Region. Panteka is now a brand, well respected across the nation and even in many ECOWAS countries. Panteka has finally become an institution. The transformation of Panteka at this time is very appropriate.

“Therefore, notwithstanding the MoU with Kaduna Polytechnic, Panteka has now been granted, by the NBTE, the status of a full-fledged Training Centre. We hope they will apply the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) to get more of their apprentices certified.”

Already, a set of apprentices graduated under the joint scheme with Kaduna Polytechnic in November 2023. This is a classic nexus of theory and practicality. Upon completion, Panteka Market would be more accessible to even people of other states and serve as a major technology hub in Northern Nigeria.

It is good the governor is giving the updating of skills serious attention. Last year, Governor Sani, in partnership with the Office of Vocational Training and Employment Promotion, Morocco, and the NBTE, also initiated the construction of the Kaduna State Vocational and Technology Skills City in Igabi. The centre which would produce skilled artisans in mechatronics, welding and fabrication, ICT, plumbing, and automobile engineering, among others, would be replicated in the other senatorial zones.

Another recent good news was the construction of a $50 million soya bean oil refining plant initiated by Governor Sani. The plant, owned by Sunagrow International Oil Ltd and located in Kutungare, Igabi Local Government Area, has an expected production capacity of 500,000 litres per day.

Speaking on the returns, Governor Sani who expressed excitement at the foreign investment said the plant will “contribute to the economic development of Kaduna and Nigeria by creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs at various skill levels, from agricultural labourers to skilled technicians and engineers for refinery operations.”

He also added that: “The Sunagrow $50m oil plant will have an economic multiplier effect, and create opportunities for local businesses to supply raw materials, services, and support activities to the company. This will in turn improve our local economy.”

According to the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), Kaduna produces 61,552 tonnes or 27% of the country’s soybeans, the second-largest producer after Benue State. The agency also says investment in soybeans can yield 75, 000 jobs too. It follows that this investment would add more value in the products such as soya oil and meal, thus increasing the income potential for farmers. Other intangible gains would include the transfer of technology and technical know-how related to the area of Soya extraction and refining process.

But overall, it is heartwarming that the Kaduna State governor has shown that he is ready to cooperate with others to actualise a better and stronger economy.

“I call on other investors to avail themselves of the huge opportunities in Kaduna State, especially in agriculture, renewable energy, infrastructure, mining, manufacturing, transportation, ICT, and tourism. We offer very attractive incentives,” said Sani, as he rounded off his speech at the event.

“We extend not just an invitation, but a steadfast guarantee that their investments in Kaduna State will be nurtured by a robust policy framework and unwavering support.”

Ritesh Argawal, the Managing Director, Sunagrow International Oil Limited, said the governor’s vision inspired the company. “Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in our shared commitment to the progress and prosperity of Kaduna State,” said Argawal.

“We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to working closely with you and your esteemed administration to ensure the success of this project.”

It is great that private individuals are investing in Kaduna. It is such domestic investment that would see real growth and development in the state and revive the northern economic powerhouse it was in the past. There was a time Kaduna State was known for its industrial and agricultural prowess. Then, Kaduna was famed for its textile mills and motor vehicle assembling, with the likes of United Textile Ltd and Peugeot Automobiles of Nigeria (PAN) respectively being household names. The state also thrived in the production of maize, guinea corn, beans, soybeans, ginger, and other crops. Then, it aligned with the growth pattern of the country.

But as the nation declined economically, especially in the 1980s, the fortunes of the states also dropped, Kaduna inclusive. Factories closed, jobs were lost and food prices started rising, bringing an economic imbalance and hardship.

Hence, it is nice to see the Kaduna State government headed on a transformation agenda to make Kaduna work again. And about one year after being elected, it is refreshing to see that Governor Sani is at the forefront of marketing Kaduna.



Abass writes from Kaduna