Odugbose Olusegun Seeks to Inspire, Empower Music Enthusiasts through His Sound 

Tosin Clegg

Odugbose Olusegun, better known by his stage name Priesst, has a deep appreciation for his fans, whom he holds close to his heart. He is committed to inspiring and empowering them through his music, aiming to make a positive impact on their lives. He has further emphasised the importance of creating a welcoming and valued space for his fans as he actively engages with them, listens to their feedback, and responds to foster a strong sense of community around his music.

Priesst’s approach highlights his dedication to building meaningful connections with his audience beyond just entertainment. By prioritising interaction and communication with his fans, he not only strengthens his fan base but also cultivates a supportive environment where listeners feel heard and appreciated.

Challenges are inevitable in this industry he shares, “Especially in Nigeria’s music scene. Yet, I approach them with resilience, viewing them as integral to the journey and striving to conquer each phase with enjoyment. Through my music, I aim to instill hope, inspiration, and confidence in listeners, igniting their spirits and boosting morale.

As the year unfolds, Priesst has just released a new single titled “Osimhen” and he saddles this production with a strong desire to uplift and inspire listeners worldwide through his music.

Speaking about his creative process, he shared that, “As a versatile artist, I adapt my expression to suit each song, whether it’s rap, Afropop, or other genre. While I excel in rap and Afro-pop, I’m not confined by them. My creative arsenal is fueled by my upbringing and innate wit, and that sets me apart. Every piece I produce is relatable and infused with genius.”

When asked about how he stays motivated all the time, Priesst credited his supportive circle adding that his initial inspirations are also key factors that fuel his drive even during challenging times.