NCC to Suspend Three Firms’ Licences

Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), yesterday, said it would be suspending three telecoms licences temporarily, with effect from May 17, 2024.

The licences include Interconnect Exchange Licence, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Licence and Value Added Service Aggregator Licence.

Director, Public Affairs at NCC, Mr. Reuben Muoka, who announced the temporal suspension plan in a statement issued yesterday, said the move would enable the commission to conduct a proper review of the licences.

According to the statement, “In line with its powers under the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003 to grant and renew licences, promote fair competition and develop the Communications Industry, the Nigerian Communications Commission (the Commission) hereby informs all stakeholders of a temporary suspension on issuance of new licences in the following categories: Interconnect Exchange Licence, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Licence, and Value Added Service Aggregator Licence.

“This temporary suspension is necessary to enable the commission to conduct a thorough review of several key areas within these categories, including the current level of competition, market saturation and current market dynamics. The public is invited to note that during the suspension period commencing on 17th of May, 2024, new application for the aforementioned licences will not be accepted. This is without prejudice to pending applications before the commission, which will be considered on their merits.”