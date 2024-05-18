  • Saturday, 18th May, 2024

NCC to Suspend Three Firms’ Licences

Nigeria | 8 hours ago

Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), yesterday, said it would be suspending three telecoms licences temporarily, with effect from May 17, 2024.
The licences include Interconnect Exchange Licence, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Licence and Value Added Service Aggregator Licence.
Director, Public Affairs at NCC, Mr. Reuben Muoka, who announced the temporal suspension plan in a statement issued yesterday, said the move would enable the commission to conduct a proper review of the licences.
According to the statement, “In line with its powers under the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003 to grant and renew licences, promote fair competition and develop the Communications Industry, the Nigerian Communications Commission (the Commission) hereby informs all stakeholders of a temporary suspension on issuance of new licences in the following categories: Interconnect Exchange Licence, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Licence, and Value Added Service Aggregator Licence.
“This temporary suspension is necessary to enable the commission to conduct a thorough review of several key areas within these categories, including the current level of competition, market saturation and current market dynamics. The public is invited to note that during the suspension period commencing on 17th of May, 2024, new application for the aforementioned licences will not be accepted. This is without prejudice to pending applications before the commission, which will be considered on their merits.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.