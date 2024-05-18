Arsenal, Man City in PL Finale Drama on GOtv

The Premier League season is drawing to an end, and football fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the thrilling finale on matchday 38. With Arsenal and Manchester City competing for the league title, anticipation is high for what promises to be a memorable conclusion to the season.

This Sunday, in the season finale, Arsenal will face Everton at the Emirates Stadium. Tune in to GOtv Premier League (channel 65) at 4pm to catch the action live. At the same time, Manchester City will be hosting West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium, live on GOtv Premier League (channel 66) also at 4pm.

Under the leadership of manager, Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has shown determination and resilience throughout the season. Recording 27 wins, the Gunners have displayed their best performance in a Premier League season to date.

Meanwhile, reigning champions, Manchester City, led by manager Pep Guardiola, have demonstrated their dominance with a commanding display throughout the season. Following a decisive victory over Tottenham in Matchday 37, Manchester City currently leads the table with a two-point advantage over Arsenal.

With Manchester City holding a slim two-point lead over Arsenal, both teams face pressure as they approach the defining matches of the season. A draw or defeat for Manchester City could shift the advantage to Arsenal, offering the Gunners the opportunity to secure their first league title in 20 years. Conversely, a victory for Manchester City would secure their place in history with a fourth consecutive Premier League triumph.