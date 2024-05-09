Mr.Samuel Joseph Champions Scalable and Secure Cloud Infrastructure Across Africa’s Growing Tech Ecosystem

DevOps Expert and AWS Community Leader Advocates for Smarter Infrastructure, Cost Efficiency, and Skills Development in the Cloud Era

Mr Samuel Joseph, a certified cloud engineer and DevOps specialist with a decade of experience across high-growth tech environments, is emerging as a leading voice in cloud infrastructure transformation across Africa. With deep technical fluency in AWS, Oracle Cloud, DevOps automation, and cybersecurity, he is now taking his mission beyond code advocating for scalable infrastructure, cost-efficient deployments, and cloud knowledge-sharing to power Africa’s digital future. A former chemical engineer turned cloud strategist, Mr.Samuel’s transition into tech has been marked by consistent excellence. He holds over nine top-tier certifications across AWS, Oracle, and cybersecurity; he has successfully deployed robust infrastructure solutions for fintechs, telcos, and digital product companies in Nigeria and beyond.

He is currently a Solutions Architect Consultant at CloudPlexo and the Engineering Lead at Goftech Support in Lagos Nigeria, where he designs and manages secure scalable cloud environments for millions of users and has previously worked at CloudPlexo as a Cloud Engineer and Neulogic Solutions Ltd as a Cloud Infrastructure Engineer. He has led infrastructure audits that saved up to $18,000 in cloud costs, implemented CI/CD systems that reduced deployment time by 90%, and migrated legacy configurations to Terraform for increased reliability.

Beyond his work in production environments, Mr.Samuel is a passionate mentor and community builder. As the West Africa Co-Organizing Lead for AWS User Groups in Nigeria, he regularly hosts cloud training sessions, contributes to open-source projects, and supports the growth of young African engineers through content, workshops, and strategic advisory.

“Cloud isn’t just a trend, it’s the foundation of modern business. But without thoughtful implementation, companies burn cash and lose trust,” says Mr.Samuel. “My goal is to help organizations build fast, secure, and cost-aware infrastructure and to share that knowledge across the continent.”

Mr.Samuel Joseph represents a new wave of African tech leadership: technically advanced, community-driven, and globally minded. As he continues to shape infrastructure strategies for high-impact companies, he is also committed to inspiring and equipping the next generation of cloud engineers across the continent.

He is available for interviews, conference panels, speaking engagements, media features and strategic consultations for expert commentary on cloud engineering, DevOps and Africa’s evolving tech landscape.

About Mr.Samuel Joseph

