BetKing Unveils Brodda Shaggi, Tobi Bakre as Brand Influencers 

Leading sports betting and digital entertainment company, BetKing, has announced the onboarding of two prominent brand influencers to strengthen its engagement with consumers.

This announcement was made at the BetKing corporate office in Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria, on Monday, during the brand’s unveiling of Tobi Bakre and Brodda Shaggi.

In their roles as brand influencers, Tobi Bakre and Brodda Shaggi will participate in a series of exciting campaigns targeted at engaging BetKing’s predominantly young audiences. They will also feature prominently in the brand’s captivating marketing initiatives, engaging activations, and connecting with its customers across various social media platforms. Through these signings, BetKing aims to leverage the influencer’s immense popularity and appeal to expand its reach across Nigeria to foster genuine and enduring connections with existing users while attracting new customers by tapping into passion points such as movies and comedy.

Speaking at this event, the Managing Director of KingMakers, Gossy Ukanwoke, expressed immense enthusiasm regarding this collaboration, and its potential impact on the brand’s affiliation with its target communities.

He said, “We are thrilled to welcome Tobi Bakre and Brodda Shaggi to the KingMakers and BetKing family. Both men are incredibly talented, and we believe they embody the spirit of the BetKing brand; a spirit of fun, winning, and excitement. As we expand our portfolio beyond sports to include more iGaming offerings, we are confident that their involvement with BetKing will help us reach new audiences and expand our reach across Nigeria”.

Also commenting on the landmark signings, the Chief Operating Officer of BetKing Nigeria, Adim Isiakpona said, “Through this partnership, we intend to connect more authentically with our existing users and potential new customers, by leveraging other passion points beyond sports. We have carefully selected these brand influencers to work alongside our brand ambassador Austin JayJay Okocha. It is important to note that JayJay has been and remains the face of the BetKing brand.”

Brodda Shaggi is an eminent comedian and actor, whose comedic skits on various social media platforms have garnered core followership and media presence amongst grassroots. Tobi Bakre, on the other hand, is a formidable movie star, who has featured in numerous top-grossing Nollywood films. Both individuals bring unique talents and a strong resonance with the brand’s target groups, making them ideal choices to represent the BetKing brand.