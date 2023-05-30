PDP Govs Forum Congratulates Colleagues over Swearing-in





Diri too

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has congratulated all its newly sworn in governors

In a statement by the Director General of the forum, Cyril Maduabum, the PDP governors congratulated Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State; Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Mr. Umo Bassey Eno of Akwa Ibom State; Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and Peter Ndubuisi Mbah of Enugu State.

Other governors of the PDP that were sworn in were Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State; Ameopusenibo Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers State; Lt. Col. Agbu Kefas ofTaraba State and Dr. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

The Forum said it was particularly grateful to God for the election and inauguration of “very capable hands to pilot the ship of various PDP states at this time.”

“As they assume duties in the exalted office of Governor, it is our prayer that God will give them the wisdom, discernment, ability, and resources – both human and material – to face the challenges of statecraft,” the statement stated.

The forum noted that the gubernatorial office was a call to service unto the people of various states and the nation in general, and comes with pressing demands and responsibilities, requiring focus, loyalty, discipline, professionalism and diligence, traits they all have in abundance.

“We have high hopes that they will prove their leadership capacities as a result of their vast experiences and earlier career endeavours,” the stated.

The Forum pledged to support and assist in providing a conducive environment through peer review activities and other actions geared towards excellence in office to effect strategic socio-economic changes in their respective states in order to reciprocate the trust and mandate given to them by their people, party leaders and stakeholders.

“We wish you all God’s guidance, protection, and the best of luck in this onerous task,” the forum said.

In a related development, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has also congratulated all the governors elected on the platform of the PDP and took the oath of office yesterday.

Diri, in a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said a new chapter had been opened in the lives of the newly-sworn-in governors and in their individual states.

The Bayelsa governor wished the seven new and three returning governors of the party impactful tenures as they begin and continue their journey to transform their states.

“I congratulate my brother-governors of the PDP that have joined our fold today, May 29. History has been recorded in some states as a new chapter is opened in others.

“I, therefore, wish all of them fruitful tenures that would enable them impact and transform their states. For the new governors, their journey has just begun. I equally call for support from the people as governance is about team work, with the people at the centre of the entire process,” he said.