Ooni to Tinubu: Swing into Action, Engage Youth, Fix Nigeria, Unite Africa

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to waste no time in tackling the challenges confronting the country as a man of action that he was known to be.

Ooni Ogunwusi made the call through his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare, in a statement, and congratulated Tinubu on his inauguration as Nigeria’s President, adding that capable Nigerian youths should be engaged by his administration as the country deserved its rightful position within the committee of nations globally.

“Mr President, congratulations from The House of Oduduwa to you and your amiable wife,who is now the mother of the nation as you have officially taken the mantle of leadership as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As we celebrate this remarkable day of your inauguration with you, we wish you monumental success in all the policies of your administration so that Nigeria can become great again and maintain her rightful position not only as truly the giant of Africa but also as a leader within the committee of nations globally.

“We trust that your administration will be marked by good governance characterised by transformational economic growth, adequate security, and progress for all Nigerians both at home and in diaspora.

“We also trust that you will leverage your wealth of experience as a man of progressive action in mobilising resources and managing diverse interests to unify Nigeria across political, ethnic and religious lines,” the Ooni said.

The Ooni, who doubles as Co-chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) charged Tinubu to carry the Nigeria traditional institution along, especially in tackling the security challenges in the country.

“The traditional rulers in this country are the closest to the people as there is nobody in Nigeria, who is not a subject of a particular traditional ruler, this is why it is important for the government to empower us with more strategic constitutional roles especially in the area of security management and conflict resolutions,” Ooni said.

In working for Africa, the Ooni urged Tinubu to partner the progressive African leaders and friends of Africa across the globe like President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio LULA da Silva, who recently hosted the Ooni and his team in Brasilia, Brazil for the unveiling Annual African Traditional Religion Day celebrations.