Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor State, Hon Sheriff Oborovweri, has appointed Festus Ahon, the Asaba correspondent of Vanguard Newspaper as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

In his first major appointment coming hours after his inauguration yesterday as the fifth elected governor of the state since the creation of Delta in 1991, Governor Oborevwori named the seasoned journalist and member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Delta State as his CPS.

Ahon, who is a knight of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) was for several years a correspondent of the Vanguard in Ughelli where he also hails from.

The appointment is already being hailed among media practitioners as a welcome development and a round peg in a round hole because of Ahon’s vast experience covering the state.

Ahon takes over from Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, a senior editor with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) before his appointment by former Governor Ifeanyi

Okowa.

Ahon, a graduate of Mass Communication, is married and the marriage is blessed with children.

Governor Oborevwori and his deputy, Mr Monday Onyeme, were sworn in yesterday , May 29, 2023 by the state Chief Judge, Justice Theresa Diai at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba as Dr Okowa passed the baton of leadership to his successor and immediate past Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly.

Oborevwori Appoints Festus Ahon as Chief Press Secretary

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor State, Hon Sheriff Oborovweri, has appointed Festus Ahon, the Asaba correspondent of Vanguard Newspaper as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

In his first major appointment coming hours after his inauguration yesterday as the fifth elected governor of the state since the creation of Delta in 1991, Governor Oborevwori named the seasoned journalist and member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Delta State as his CPS.

Ahon, who is a knight of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) was for several years a correspondent of the Vanguard in Ughelli where he also hails from.

The appointment is already being hailed among media practitioners as a welcome development and a round peg in a round hole because of Ahon’s vast experience covering the state.

Ahon takes over from Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, a senior editor with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) before his appointment by former Governor Ifeanyi

Okowa.

Ahon, a graduate of Mass Communication, is married and the marriage is blessed with children.

Governor Oborevwori and his deputy, Mr Monday Onyeme, were sworn in yesterday , May 29, 2023 by the state Chief Judge, Justice Theresa Diai at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba as Dr Okowa passed the baton of leadership to his successor and immediate past Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly.