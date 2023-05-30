Katsina Gov Sacks Political Appointees 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has approved the immediate sack of all political appointments in the state barely 24 hours after his inauguration.

The governor, in a statement Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, said the dissolution took effect from Tuesday.

Radda and his deputy, Faruk Lawal, were elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the March 18 governorship poll.

The governor has directed all political appointees to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior director in their ministries, departments and agencies.

He, however, said the directive has exempted the state Pilgrims Welfare Board, which will continue as a committee until the completion of 2023 Hajj exercise.

Radda expressed appreciation to the sacked appointees for their contributions towards the development of Katsina State.