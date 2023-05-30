  • Tuesday, 30th May, 2023

Katsina Gov Sacks Political Appointees 

Nigeria | 40 mins ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has approved the immediate sack of all political appointments in the state barely 24 hours after his inauguration.

The governor, in a statement Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, said the dissolution took effect from Tuesday.

Radda and his deputy, Faruk Lawal, were elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the March 18 governorship poll.

The governor has directed all political appointees to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior director in their ministries, departments and agencies.

He, however, said the directive has exempted the state Pilgrims Welfare Board, which will continue as a committee until the completion of 2023 Hajj exercise. 

Radda expressed appreciation to the sacked appointees for their contributions towards the development of Katsina State.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.