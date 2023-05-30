‘Imposition of Tinubu/Shettima: An Invitation to Self-help and Anarchy by Buhari’s Govt’

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Consultative Front (NCFront), the initiating platform of the Big Tent of Citizens and Stakeholders of Conscience working for a New Nigeria, yesterday expressed its deepest disappointment in the way both the former President Muhammadu Buhari his APC-led government and its conspiratorial Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have mismanaged and discredited democracy in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Media Assistant to the Director General of NCFront, Olubori Obafemi, said that Buhari and INEC forcefully foisting an illegitimate government of Mr Bola Tinubu on Nigeria in spite of the irregularities and malpractices that characterised their 2023 Presidential elections.

NCFront said: “We wish to warn the rulers of Nigeria that a situation, where they continually choose to ride rough shod on the will of the Nigerian people in flagrant breach of the country’s affirmation to run on constitutional democracy, is a blatant invitation to self-help and anarchy, where the people will be forced to ignore democratic norm and rule of law in enforcing their collective and popular will over growing clique rule in Nigeria.”

Accordingly, NCFront stressed: “To this end, in saving Nigeria and defending our desecrated democracy, we have resolved to rise up in the succeeding days to mobilise and engage eminent citizens and stakeholders of conscience in Nigeria and the International community to rally immediate support to defend and save our people from imminent anarchy and another round of “June 12 struggle” towards the restoration of credible elections in Nigeria.

“For us, the biggest culprits in the present massacre of democracy and justice in Nigeria is General Muhammadu Buhari and his lackey, Prof Mamood Yakubu, the ignominious INEC chairman, who in a desperate gestapo manner hurriedly imposed Bola Tinubu on the country in spite of all evidences put before him by other contestants during the collation of the presidential elections.

“He can therefore, not be trusted by the Nigerian people to preside over any elections again in Nigeria if such elections must be respected by Nigerians.

“Finally, as things stand in Nigeria today with the unpopular inauguration of Mr. Bola Tinubu as president, despite the cloud that covers his election. We make bold to say that democracy has been made to lose its value and appeal to ordinary Nigerians and except drastic steps are urgently taken to pacify Nigerians, the country may be forced to go into self help and anarchy, where political leaders and rulers will have to contend with public embarrassments from Nigerians until they are able to correct their ills and atone for their electoral conspiracy and sins against the popular will of the Nigerian masses and youths,” the statement stated.