Dare Hands over Sports Ministry Reins to Perm Secretary 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has handed over the leadership of the ministry to the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar as the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration officially ended yesterday.

The former minister thanked Buhari for giving him the opportunity to serve at the handing over ceremony held yesterday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

He stated that the appointment enabled him to have a better knowledge and understanding of the challenges of governance as well as that of the youth in particular, adding that it also afforded him with the opportunity to look out ways to proffer solutions on complex issues in relation to governance.

Dare added that the portfolio also afforded him the avenue to encourage Nigerian youth to take up sports as a career for the socio-economic development of the country.

He urged called on youths to also support the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration for enhanced development of the sector.

Responding, Abubakar commended Dare for his laudable initiatives in the Ministry.

He thanked the Buhari-led Administration for creating the enabling environment for the sector to thrive and pledged the support and cooperation of the staff of the ministry to the Tinubu Administration.