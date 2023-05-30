Betway Empowers POS Operators with Solar-Powered Kiosks 

Mary Nnah

Betway, Nigeria’s premium online and gaming brand, Betway, has supported 10 Fintech Points Of Sale (POS) operators in Lagos State with solar-powered kiosks to boost their businesses.



This is part of Betway’s commitment to supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs in Nigeria.



The solar-powered kiosks are equipped with a solar panel and inverter to ensure that the Fintech POS operators have access to a reliable and efficient power supply. This will enable them to conduct their transactions with ease and provide an enhanced customer experience. The kiosks are also weatherproof and can withstand harsh environmental conditions, making them suitable for use in any location.



The firm also assured that the specially made kiosks will ease the pain that these POS operators go through daily due to the power situation in the country and their lean business capital that makes acquiring a power-generating set a difficult necessity for most of them.



Operations Officer for Betway in Nigeria, Otunba Kunle Olamuyiwa, said, “We are committed to supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs in Nigeria. Our focus is on empowering these businesses to thrive and contribute to the growth of the economy.”



He explained further that the solar-powered kiosks will help these Fintech POS operators to operate more efficiently and serve their customers better.

Olamuyiwa further said that many of the POS operators do not have good enough kiosks or shops to do their business with lots of them operating under umbrellas and being at the mercy of the weather.



He said therefore that for the beneficiaries of the kiosks, this will be a great upliftment and their businesses will indeed thrive better than before.

Betway has been at the forefront of supporting communities, small businesses, and entrepreneurs in Nigeria. In 2022, the company supported flood-ravaged communities in Bayelsa state with a donation of ₦5,000,000 in food supplies and daily needs products, the distribution of which was coordinated by the Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency in conjunction with the National Emergency Management Agency. The brand’s CSR initiatives have made a significant impact on the lives of people in these communities.



The marketing Manager for Betway in Nigeria, Dotun Adepegba, explained that the initiative is in line with Betway’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts to support the development of small businesses in Nigeria. He noted further that the company is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of people in the communities where they operate.



“We did not stop at giving the beneficiaries kiosks to enhance their businesses, we also ensured that they passed through a short financial training program that will allow them to operate their businesses profitably,” he added.