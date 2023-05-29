Tinubu, Shettima, Aisha Buhari, Osinbajo Arrive Eagle Square 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo has arrived the Eagle Square, Abuja venue of the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the 16th President of Nigeria.

The arrival of Osinbajo, at 9.55am was preceded by that of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari; the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shetima and President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Ministers, ambassadors, leaders of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by its Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, are also already seated at the venue.

