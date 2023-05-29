  • Monday, 29th May, 2023

Tinubu, Shettima, Aisha Buhari, Osinbajo Arrive Eagle Square 

Breaking | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo has arrived the Eagle Square, Abuja venue of the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the 16th President of Nigeria.

The arrival of Osinbajo, at 9.55am was preceded by that of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari; the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shetima and President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Ministers, ambassadors, leaders of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by its Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, are also already seated at the venue.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.