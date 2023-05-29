Sani: Inclusiveness, Fairness, Justice Shall Be Guiding Principles of My Administration 

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The new Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has said that his administration will be guided by the principles of inclusiveness, fairness, justice and equity.

In his inaugural address shortly after taking his oath of office on Monday at the Murtala Square, Kaduna, Sani said he is prepared, determined and “imbued with a clear vision for the continued progress of Kaduna State”.

“I am determined to run an administration that will not shy away from taking tough decisions for the greater good of our people.

“My administration shall undertake programmes and policies that will enhance productivity, encourage creativity and harness the rich diversity and cosmopolitan nature of this state,”

he said.

Sani promised to embark on programmes and policies that are people oriented, assuring the people that he will “run an all-inclusive government that shall leave no one or any part of Kaduna State behind”.

He promised to address the security and economic challenges facing the state and Nigeria as a whole.

According to him, “It is common knowledge that these are tough times both on the economic and security fronts in Kaduna State and indeed the entire nation.

“In fact, the world at large is at the throes of economic meltdown. I am close to the people enough to know that things have become so tough for many families that they have become anxious and are even beginning to lose hope.

“For these people, I say to you that I know you, I see you, and I hear you loud and clear.

“I vow to you today, that as your governor, I shall work round the clock, deploying all my God-given talents, modern governance tools and the most gifted personnel that this state can boast of, to not only alleviate your condition but to give the majority of our people sustained prosperity and hope again.

“My administration will be guided by the principles of inclusiveness, fairness, justice and equity.”

Speaking further, Sani declared that in Kaduna State, “there is no settler/indigene dichotomy, we are all citizens of Kaduna State with equal rights, privileges and responsibilities”.

He added that his “government will be the government of all. Whether you voted for me or not, I have a responsibility towards you. I will be fair to all.

“I therefore, urge you all to join me so that together we can take our dear state to a higher level”.

The governor said his mission is to speedily achieve a secure, peaceful and united state that guarantees investment in the economy, hope and certainty for the future.

Sani said the state has had its fair share of bloodletting and unnecessary destructions, adding that his administration will invest heavily in all legally permissible efforts, including deploying technology for security and law enforcement.

According to him, his administration will engage traditional, religious institutions and community leaders to ensure effective intelligence gathering, as well as work towards peaceful and harmonious coexistence among the various communities.

Sani said: “The prevailing security situation in the country demands for a significant shift in the current structure.

“In this regards, I will work with my colleague governors and members of the National and State Assemblies to make state police a reality.

“I was in the forefront of advocacy for state police in the 9th Senate.

“I strongly believe that state police is the panacea for our perennial security challenges. Security is basically a local affair and it demands for a local approach.”

He promised to consolidate and build on the unprecedented infrastructural upgrade in the state, adding that infrastructural development would be extended to rural communities to achieve rapid economic growth.

Sani commended the outgoing governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who he described as his “boss, mentor and long standing ally”, for his achievements in the state during his eight-year tenure of office.

He said El-Rufai’s “transformational leadership and developmental drive has redefined and raised the bar of governance.

“The high standards he has set is both a source of pride and a challenge to we his associates and loyalists”.