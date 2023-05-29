Peter Mbah: It’s a New Dawn in Enugu

Dr Charles Mba

Despite the tight contest of the Enugu State Governorship seat, the emergence of Peter Mbah the Peoples Democratic Party as the governor, was indeed, expected.

That expectations came to past and the people of the state didn’t hide the joy as they occupied the most streets in the popular coal city to celebrate the important victory.

Jubilation erupted spontaneously also in the major towns and cities of the state immediately the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Peter Mbah the winner of March 18 governorship election after delay in announcing the results.

The celebration was a true manifestation that people’s choice had emerged. Peter Mbah needs no introduction. Peter Mbah is a businessman with over 28 years experience in the private sector. His experience cuts across various sectors.

He has his footprints on public service, having served as the Chief of Staff to the Enugu State Governor and Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development of the Enugu State Government.

Mbah is seen as the man who has the capacity to turn Enugu State around. According to 1 John 4:14 “And we have seen and testify that the Father has sent his Son to be the Savior of the world.”

The savior (Peter Mbah) has come, and great things await Enugu. The choice of Peter Mbah is when a man marry a good wife. Mbah is a man I know and have followed very well, and his priority is how to grow Enugu State.

Whenever I have a chart with Peter Mbah, I am always impressed by his clear vision and ability to get the job done. I am very certain that Mbah will work for the growth and development of our darling state.

Peter Mbah before now, has always been a man eager to ameliorate the suffering of his people through job creation and among other means, which led to the formation of his Peter Mbah Foundation (PMF), a non-profit and non-political organization aimed at improving standard of living.

His numerous human development endeavors has earned him several honours. As you take over the helm of affairs today May 29, be assured of my support and cooperation in ensuring a greater and more formidable Enugu State.

Congratulations to you Your Excellence, Mr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, on your swearing-in today as the Enugu State Governor.

* Dr Charles Ndubuisi Mba wrote in from Enugu.