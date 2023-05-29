MTN to Allocate 70% Staff Recruitment, Promotion to Women

*IFC: Gender equality will expand Nigeria’s GDP by 58%

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria (MTNN), Mr. Karl Toriola, has pledged to dedicate 70 per cent of the telcos staff recruitments and promotion to women in order to enable the company attain gender equality by 2030.



Toriola made this disclosure at the weekend, during MTNN’s official public signing ceremony of the United Nations Women Empowerment Principles (UNWEPs).

He said MTNN was firmly committed to gender balance not because it works and something good to put in its sustainability report but because, “we do believe that gender equality and balance is good for the company and is good for the society.



“We do this through a deliberate action and we are thinking on a principle that any recruitment and promotion that happen in the company, we are going to do our best to reserve up to 70 per cent for women.

“Because we have calculated that to meet our commitment at achieving gender equality by 2030, we have to consciously be reserving posts with those numbers every year in that direction, else we won’t hit that target.”



He expressed hope that MTNN would be able to use the signing and its position as Nigeria’s largest public quoted company by revenue to influence other corporate entities to do something to eliminate gender inequality in the workplace.



Toriola added that the MTNN’s statement of support for women empowerment programme was that, “as a business and as a part of the MTN Group, we are committed to our diversity and inclusion vision: ‘to be the most inclusive and successful organisation across Africa and the Middle East, putting diversity into action to help employees, customers and communities to thrive.’ Diversity and inclusion sit at the heart of our identity and organisational culture.



“On behalf of my management team and board, with this signing, I am delighted to again speak up about MTNN’s commitment to women’s advocacy as a diverse, inclusive and equitable workforce is critical to the success and sustainability of our business.

“We commit to promoting gender inclusiveness, equality and empowerment, internally as well as across our ecosystem to ensure that interventions are holistic and position women to thrive effortlessly.



“For us, addressing gender gaps benefits not just MTN, but the larger society as well.

“So we will leverage our partnership with UNWEPs to deepen our efforts toward reducing gender gaps through collaborations with stake holders.”

Speaking during the signing ceremony, the International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) Senior Country Manager, Nigeria, Mr. Kalim M. Shah, stated that Nigeria’s economy would expand by 58 per cent if the country would attain gender equality in its workforce as have been shown by the World Bank.



Shah said: “If Nigeria could reduce gender inequality, its gross domestic product (GDP) could grow by an additional 58 per cent.

“Research shows that societies with more gender equality tend to be more resilient, and organisations that reduce barriers to women in the workplace grow more quickly. Conversely, organisations that fail to address gender gaps risk getting left behind.



“For these reasons, through our investment and advisory expertise, IFC supports companies to promote women’s advancement as leaders, entrepreneurs, consumers, employees, and business leaders because, it is not only a moral imperative, but also a smart business strategy.



“Today’s event once again highlights the importance of gender equality for economic development and growth. It brings attention to the pivotal role the private sector can play in advancing gender equality to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and to raise awareness about the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), which emphasises the business case for corporate action to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment.”

The event was also attended by the CEO of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Mr. Temi Popoola, who said that, “the MTN Nigeria has single handedly catalysed women participation in the capital market,” with its public offering.



Similarly, the Acting Regional Director of the UN Women, Ms. Florence Raes, who is also United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Representative, said a lot needed to be done to make today’s commitment a success for not only Nigeria but for countries across West and Central Africa sub-regions.



Raes, who was a virtual participant in the signing ceremony, said: “We are looking at the signature today on the trend that it will blaze in Nigeria and for the region. As I mentioned this is a starting point. Diversity in a company makes for good business. It is also good for economy and growth.

“The financial support and access to capital and capacity building opportunities for women entrepreneurs is really helping to foster enabling environment for women to thrive, grow for posterity in coming years.”



Speaking in the same vein, the Executive Director of UN Global Compact Network Nigeria, Ms. Naomi Nwokolo, said MTNN is a participant of the UN Global Compact and a board member of UN’s Global Compact Network Nigeria.

Nwokolo, who was also a virtual participant, described the MTNN’s gender equality journey as remarkable and noteworthy, adding that, “this momentous occasion not only highlights MTNN’s commitment to advancing gender equality but also signifies an important step toward creating a more inclusive and empowering business environment in Nigeria.”



She said: “MTN Nigeria’s decision to join the WEPs exemplifies their dedication to promotion of women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and the community.



“By signing on to the WEPs, MTNN is making a bold statement that they value diversity, inclusivity and equal opportunities for all.”

The Chief Human Resources Officer of MTNN, Mrs. Esther Akinnukawe, described the partnership as “having the icing on the cake to make sure that we have the tools and the knowledge base to be able to advance the objectives we have set out and to ensure that we move in leaps and bounds in this gender equality both in the workplace and marketplace.”