Makinde Dissolves LAUTECH’s Teaching Hospital Board

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan 

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has ordered the immediate dissolution of the management and board of the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

The Chairman, Transition and Inauguration Committee, Segun Ogunwuyi, made this disclosure in a statement Friday.

He, therefore, directed them to submit all government property in their possession to the committee.

Ogunwuyi said, “I have the directive of the state governor, Makinde, to inform you of the dissolution of the management and board of LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, with effect from Friday, May 26, 2023.

“The management and board of the hospital are by this directive required to officially hand over and submit all government property to the transition and inauguration committee.

“His Excellency appreciates your tremendous contributions to the development of our dear state and wishes you success in your future endeavours.”

