FG Promotes 17,331 Immigration, NSCDC, Correctional, Fire Officers

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The promotion of 17,331 Senior Officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Federal Fire Service (FFS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has been approved by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board.



A statement by the Secretary of the Board, Ja’afaru Ahmed, made available to journalists yesterday, revealed that the figures released were that of the Year 2022 Promotion Exercise.



According to the statement, 8,365 officers were promoted in the NCoS, 3,472 in the NIS, 327 in the FFS and 5,167 in the NSCDC.

The Chairman of the board, Rauf Aregbesola, said the approval was made taking cognisance of merit and performance of the officers.



The Chairman of the Board congratulated the newly promoted officers, adding that their promotion was a call to service to the Ministry of Interior, the Board, and their respective Services.

He advised them to work harder towards achieving mandates, visions of their respective Services and ensuring the internal security of the country.