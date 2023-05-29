Media mogul and founder of AIT/Raypower, Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, is dead. He was aged 71.

A Peoples Democratic Party Cheiftain, Dokpesi was the Deputy Director-General Technical and systems of PDP Presidential Campaign Council for the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

A statement signed by his son, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr., said Dokpesi, who was the Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom, died on Monday.

The statement did however not disclosed the cause of heis death.

A Peoples Democratic Party Cheiftain, Dokpesi was the Deputy Director-General Technical and systems of PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

See the full text of rhe statement by the family below:

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of High Chief Raymond Aleogho Anthony Dokpesi (Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom) who passed away on May 29th, 2023. High Chief Dokpesi was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

“High Chief Dokpesi was also a respected and accomplished businessman, a pioneer in the media industry, and a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the service of his country and his community. His legacy will live on through the impact he made on the lives of many.

“The Dokpesi family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our patriarch. We also ask for privacy during this time as we grieve together as a family.

“The family will release further details on the funeral arrangements in due course.

“May his soul rest in peace.

“Sincerely,

“Raymond Dokpesi (JNR)”

Breaking: Founder of AIT/Raypower, Raymond Dokpesi, Dies at 71

Media mogul and founder of AIT/Raypower, Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, is dead. He was aged 71.

A Peoples Democratic Party Cheiftain, Dokpesi was the Deputy Director-General Technical and systems of PDP Presidential Campaign Council for the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

A statement signed by his son, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr., said Dokpesi, who was the Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom, died on Monday.

The statement did however not disclosed the cause of heis death.

A Peoples Democratic Party Cheiftain, Dokpesi was the Deputy Director-General Technical and systems of PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

See the full text of rhe statement by the family below:

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of High Chief Raymond Aleogho Anthony Dokpesi (Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom) who passed away on May 29th, 2023. High Chief Dokpesi was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

“High Chief Dokpesi was also a respected and accomplished businessman, a pioneer in the media industry, and a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the service of his country and his community. His legacy will live on through the impact he made on the lives of many.

“The Dokpesi family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our patriarch. We also ask for privacy during this time as we grieve together as a family.

“The family will release further details on the funeral arrangements in due course.

“May his soul rest in peace.

“Sincerely,

“Raymond Dokpesi (JNR)”