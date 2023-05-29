  • Monday, 29th May, 2023

Benue Governor-elect Calls for Prayers for Successful Tenure

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Governor-elect of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, yesterday, called on Christians and other faiths in the state to offer prayers for him and other elected officials of the state as they assume offices today.


Alia made the request at a thanksgiving Mass organised in his honour at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral, Makurdi by the Religious Subcommittee on inauguration headed by Rev. Frederick Lanshima Ikyaan.


The governor-elect, who recalled the classical saying by J.S. Mbiti, that, “I am because you are” said his administration could only be made excellent through the collaborative efforts of all Benue people, and therefore called for prayers, saying they needed God’s wisdom for the promotion, progress and development of the state.


Alia thanked the homilist, Most Rev’d Dr. Isaac Dugu, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Katsina-Ala for speaking the minds of the common man and also unveiling the position of the Church about his administration.
Bishop Dugu while giving the homily called for a strong collaboration and partnership between, the government, the church and the traditional institutions for a peaceful and progressive Benue society.


He advised the incoming administration to remain prayerful and work for the common good of all Benue people, even as he said the Benue people were anxiously waiting with hope that the new administration would use past tenses (I have paid salaries, I have constructed roads, etc and not I shall pay salaries, I shall construct roads) after hundred days in office.

