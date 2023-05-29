Alleged N117bn Fraud, Money Laundering: Women Group Seeks Leave of Court for Order Compelling EFCC to Prosecute Rivers Governor-elect, Three Others

Alex Enumah in Abuja

An advocacy for good governance and anti-corruption group, the Registered Trustees of Women of Faith All Round Initiative, has approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, for leave to apply for an order of mandamus compelling the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to file charges against the Rivers State Governor-elect, Fubara Siminayi and three others, over their alleged indictment in corrupt practices, fraud, money laundering, misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N117 billion.



The plaintiff predicated its request on the grounds that the EFCC having in a public notice declared Siminayi and the three others wanted over an alleged crime and having concluded their investigation on the matter, ought to file charges against them.

In an ex parte application dated May 19, and filed same day, the applicant stated that the EFCC which is the sole respondent in the suit, “since they declared the said persons wanted have failed to take further steps to file a charge before the court in line with its mandate to prosecute all act of financial crimes and other related offences.”



According to the applicant, the defendants; Fubara Siminayi, Harrisonba Bessi Princewill, Lekia V. Bukpor and Dagogo Rodderick Abere, who had been declared wanted by the anti-graft agency were not in hiding and had been parading themselves in Rivers State, in addition to running for political offices.

“That one of the said persons, Fubara Siminayi still went ahead to become the Rivers State People’s Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate for the 2023, governorship election in Rivers State,” applicant submitted.



Based on the following, the applicant said it wrote the commission on April 18, 2023, requesting that the EFCC, “prosecute the defendants but that they have failed to do till date.”

“That the respondent has failed to act in accordance with its establishment Act as it relates to the prosecution of financial crimes and other related offences in Nigeria.



“That the intervention of the court is required to compel the respondent to comply with the clear and unambiguous provisions of the Freedom of Information Act.”

They therefore prayed the court for, “An order granting leave to the applicant to apply for judicial review in terms of an order of mandamus compelling the respondent to comply with the provisions of Section 7(2) of the EFCC Act, 2004, by way of filing a criminal charge before this court against one Fubara Siminayi, Harrisonba Bessi Princewill, Lekia V. Bukpor and Dagogo Rodderick Abere whom the respondent in a public notice declared wanted over suspected N117 billion fraud, alleged criminal conspiracy, money laundering, and misappropriation of public funds and abuse of office having concluded their investigation on the matter”.



Besides they prayed for leave to apply for another order that will compel the EFCC to furnish them with the investigation report leading to the indictment of the defendants.