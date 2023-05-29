Abba Kabir: The Renewed Hope of Kano

Kelvin Jombo

The long awaited moment is here as history is made with your swearing-in as the Executive Governor of Kano State Your Excellency.

Your emergence as the Governor of Kano State typify a victory for democracy. You pulled an unforgettable surprise during the March 18 governorship poll in the state when you defeated the anointed candidate of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje with a very high margin, 1,019,602 against 890,705 votes.

Your doggedness and courage for challenging the power of

incumbency Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who’s intentions was to impose Nasir Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the people of Kano State is a true indication that you are the best man for the job.

Abba Kabir without any iota of doubt, will perform excellently well as governor because he understands the state. He was tutored by a well calculated political master Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso who has always wanted the best for Kano people.

Kwankwaso’s political fan base is extremely large, powerful and well respected as long as Kano State is concerned. Abba Kabir in 1999, worked as a personal assistant to Kwankwaso while he was the governor of Kano State and was also retained as when Kwankwaso became Minister of Defence in 2003.

As a very humble and hardworking aide, Kwankwaso had to appoint Abba his Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport in 2011 when he was re-elected for a second term.

In 2018, Abba popularity was perceptible. He was loved by everyone. He had to participate in 2019 Kano Governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a contest many believed he won.

Abba Kabir Yusuf was cruising to victory as the results of governorship election from 43 out of the 44 LGAs already released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) shows that he was leading with 16,080, 951,531 votes as against APC’s 935,451 votes. How it was upturned is still unclear till today. Abba filed his case before the election tribunal but after all, the apex court dismissed the suit challenging Ganduje’s emergence for lack of merit.

As the popular Spanish quote stated “Que sera, sera” meaning ‘Whatever will be, will be.” Abba gave it a shot again in 2023, this time, under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and won without much pressure.

Thanks to the people of Kano who came out in mass to exercise and protect their franchise to ensure that Governor Abba Kabir’s mandate was not stolen again.

Your election no doubt, rekindled the hope of Kano people that a free and fair election is still possible in the country.

And as appreciation, Abba in his acceptance speech, promised that his administration would prioritise quality education, empowerment programmes, skills acquisition and entrepreneurship, and the completion of abandoned projects in the state.

The Abba Kabir we all know and have carefully followed, is tested and trusted. As Governor Abba Kabir assumes office today, I am confident and very optimistic that his administration will deliver many unprecedented accomplishments in Kano State.

I want to join other well meaning Nigeria in Nigeria and all over the world to congratulate you today as you drive Kano State to greater and greater heights. I wish you Your Excellency long life, good health, God’s protection and wisdom as pilot the affairs of Kano State.

*Chief Kelvin Jombo, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Sublime Industries Ltd & Sublime Hotels & Suites, wrote in from Lagos.