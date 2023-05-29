27 Years After, Sokoto Govt Exonerates Late Sultan Dasuki of Wrongdoings

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

Twenty-seven years after being accused of insubordination by the military regime of late General Sani Abacha , Sokoto state government has exonerated late Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki of wrongdoings.

A statement issued by outgoing commissioner of information Akibu Dalhatu and his Justice counterpart Usman Suleiman (SAN) said the late Sultan Dasuki had been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Mr Dasuki was deposed in 1996 by the military junta of the late Sani Abacha after being accused of insubordination, causing strife and other offences

The statement said the state government had issued a white paper exonerating Mr Dasuki, who died in 2016, of all wrongdoings, and his family would be paid all benefits due to the monarch before he died.

“The decision, based on a thorough investigation and detailed findings by an authorized committee, marks a crucial turning point in the case that had overshadowed the late Sultan’s legacy for nearly three decades”, it stated.

The statement further stated that “the committee led by the former Secretary to the Military Government and Head of Service, the late Muhammadu Jega, conducted a comprehensive study and investigation into the circumstances surrounding the government’s action against the late Sultan, their analysis concluded that there was no evidence to support any incriminating acts that would justify his deposition and further highlighted the denial of Sultan’s right to defend himself as required by the laws of the land,” the statement said.

It said Governor Aminu Tambuwal had demonstrated empathy for approving the white paper.

“The white paper adopted the recommendation of the committee, which said that the Late Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki should be officially exonerated and cleared of any wrongdoing for posterity and paid all entitlements for the years he served as Sultan of Sokoto in accordance with laws pertaining to such entitlements.

“The news of Sultan Dasuki’s exoneration is reverberating throughout the state, bringing a renewed sense of hope and closure to his family and well-wishers.

The commissioners said the government’s commitment to securing his legacy and addressing the suffering endured by his loved ones through the provision of long-overdue benefits is seen as a significant step towards healing and reconciliation.

It has been recalled that Dasuki was appointed the Sultan of Sokoto in 1988 by the Ibrahim Babangida military regime after the death of Sultan Abubakar III. He was deposed by Sani Abacha in 1996 following a series of allegations of insubordination and acts capable of causing strife.