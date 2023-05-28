  • Sunday, 28th May, 2023

Trophy Wife … Governor El-Rufai’s 32-year-old Son, Bello Takes New Wife Days Before Inauguration into House

Life & Style | 2 hours ago

Life is short. This is the anthem that folks have learned to recite when faced with a choice to do something crazy. In the eyes of some people, this is the anthem that Honourable-elect Bello, the son of Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai, must have recited before marrying a second wife days before his inauguration into the House of Representatives. Then again, what is considered crazy in the eyes of some is seen as perfectly alright in the eyes of others with ‘celebration’ and ‘trophy wife’ mentioned in-between multiple rounds of applause.

Bello appears to have tickled the minds of Nigerians with his recent find, a new wife. According to reports, Bello’s new wife (his second) is Aisha Habibu, the daughter of the former Military Administrator for Plateau and Niger State, Colonel Habibu Shuaibu. She is also a niece to the late Maryam Babangida, First Lady of Nigeria during the era of the former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida. So, Bello’s new wife is not a nonentity.

What is amazing about the report is that Bello appears to have planned it to align with his inauguration into the House of Representatives. Bello recently defeated Samaila Suleiman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the sitting member of the Kaduna North Federal Constituency.

Conversely, Bello and Aisha’s Nikkah ceremony is reported to have taken place in Abuja on May 19 with the main wedding scheduled for June. Clearly, Bello prepared everything ahead of time knowing that he would be able to win the hearts of the people. Thus, with this new heart, Bello is in the best frame of mind right now, no doubt celebrating his trophies with great delight and pride.

