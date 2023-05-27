MINI John Cooper Works Limited to 999 Units

Bennett Oghifo

With 231 hp and concentrated racing know-how, the MINI John Cooper Works symbolizes maximum driving pleasure with an authentic motorsport feeling. Now, limited to 999 units, the MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition is bringing the purist high-performance model with manual transmission onto the road.

The performance-enhanced MINI John Cooper Works models have always been the brand’s top athletes and maximize that brand-typical go-kart feeling. The MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition (combined fuel consumption: 7.1 — 6.8 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 162 — 156 g/km in accordance with WLTP), limited to 999 units worldwide, accentuates the powerful sportiness of the drivetrain in a particularly authentic way.

“The MINI John Cooper Works models have their roots in motorsport. With the MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition, we are celebrating MINI’s legendary motorsport history and maximizing the brand-typical driving experience,” says Stefanie Wurst, Head of MINI.

The manual 6-speed transmission makes the MINI John Cooper Works a special high-performance model. Together with the standard stainless-steel pedals, the mechanical manual transmission underlines the dynamic response of the drive and stands for the exciting race feeling of the MINI John Cooper Works. The focus on this unfiltered and authentic driving experience with a 6-speed manual transmission gives the 1to6 Edition its name.

Limited edition with puristic design details.

Even from the outside, the MINI John Cooper Works in the 1to6 Edition signals individual style and exceptional performance. The front end is characterized by the radiator grille with the tried and tested large air inlets for optimal temperature control of the engine and brakes and a surrounding completely in Piano Black. In combination with the elegant Midnight Black body color, the elegant black design details give the vehicle an untamed appearance. The brand-typical side scuttles as well as the waistline finisher are also designed in Piano Black.

From the bonnet to the aerodynamic rear spoiler and the rear apron, the edition-specific, center-running Bonnet Stripe with edition-specific graphics underlines MINI’s motorsport history. The MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition embodies the vehicle’s irrepressible desire for freedom — on the racetrack or in everyday life.

The edition logo in silver, white and red marks the limited-edition character on the exterior with corresponding badges on the C-pillar and the rear of the vehicle and is also embedded in the side scuttles. 18-inch Circuit Spoke rims in Jet Black complete the exceptional look of the edition model.

The door sills with an edition-specific 1to6 logo-design highlight the exclusive character of the interior as soon as the vehicle doors are opened. The 3D-embossed decorative surface on the passenger side echoes the edition logo in a subtle tone-on-tone design, while the black lettering “One of 999” on the left of the steering wheel refers to the strict limited edition of the MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition. The gear shift is located in the middle of the cockpit, featured in the colors of the edition logo with a red background graphic and red leather stitching.

The typical MINI central instrument picks up on the design with the glowing red bezel and, together with the red ambient lighting, creates an atmospheric contrast with the anthracite-colored headliner. The lower spoke of the nappa leather sports steering wheel and the floor mats once again feature the MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition emblem. The edition is rounded off by specific key caps in the 1to6 logo-design.

World premiere at the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring.

The dynamic appearance, the deep engine sound and the four-cylinder twinpower turbo unit are just a few of the motorsport-inspired details of the MINI John Cooper Works. They show that everything is about sporty driving and maximum precision. The model’s sports suspension was tested on various racetracks, including, of course, the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring. The MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition also stands for legendary go-kart feeling and perfect handling and continues, with its impressive driving characteristics, the legacy of racing legend John Cooper.

Against this background, the world premiere of the limited-edition model will take place at the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring on May 20, 2023. A MINI John Cooper Works of the 1to6 Edition, specially modified for this race, will together with the MINI John Cooper Works of the Bulldog Racing Team, familiar from last year, continue MINI’s tradition-steeped racing history at the race on Saturday.

From September 2023, the exclusive MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition model will be available in Europe, the USA, Canada and Mexico.