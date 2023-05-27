Institute Dispels Artificial Intelligence Threat to Job Loss

Mary Nnah

The leading management consultant in Africa, Project Management Institute (PMI), has assured young Africans who are afraid of losing their jobs to the invention and usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) otherwise known as CHATGPT by organisations that their jobs are secured.

This was contained in a statement signed by Joanna Baidu, Youth Lead, Sub-Saharan Africa, Project Management Institute and made available to the media.

In the statement, Baidu said that “Concerns around the use of AI, from its potential misuse and ethical implications to the balance of innovation vs. disruption, have been swirling since ChatGPT went mainstream. There is great unease at the thought of AI replacing jobs.”

Investment bank Goldman Sachs predicts that 300 million jobs will be lost or degraded by AI.

The World Economic Forum found that the global economy will shed 14 million jobs over the next five years as the economy weakens and companies boost the adoption of AI technologies.

She said, “Students across various educational institutions have good reasons to be anxious,” adding that.

“According to the Institute of the Future, 85 per cent of the jobs that will exist in 2030 have not been invented yet! While it is easy to speculate about the types of jobs automation will make obsolete, it is with no certainty that we can make any assumptions.”

“There is no denying that AI will profoundly impact the future of work. Tech innovations of the past decade have already made bank tellers, cashiers, telemarketers, and travel agents relics of the past. Generative AI holds the potential to take over segments of marketing, copywriting, design, customer support, legal work, etc. It remains aware of its limitations, though, and believes that jobs that require a high degree of creativity or interpersonal skills are less likely to be replaced by AI. These skills are innate to project managers.”

PMI’s Talent Gap predicts an increase in the number of jobs requiring project management-oriented skills from higher demand due to economic growth and retirement rates. These trends will create a global need for 25 million new project professionals by 2030. If the roles are not filled, it could result in a loss of up to $345.5 billion in global GDP.

The Youth Lead, Sub-Saharan Africa at PMI stated, “Regardless of which way the pendulum swings and which jobs AI swallows, it is prudent that the youth commit to lifelong learning and upskilling. Joining a professional association is strongly recommended for students and early career professionals. Staying informed about trends, access to learning resources, and being intentional about professional development will give the youth the head start to prepare for the future of work. ”

According to her, “Power or soft skills are one of the most essential skills a membership can help you sharpen. Being a member of an association opens avenues to volunteer. One can step into multiple ‘official’ roles, such as youth ambassador and student coordinator, which will help develop power skills. Having real-world experience using power skills to accomplish goals or overcome obstacles gives one a tremendous edge when job-hunting. Some associations or organisations cater to nearly every type of profession. For project management, it is the Project Management Institute, a for-purpose, not-for-profit organisation.